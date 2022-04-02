The Fast And The Furious: Tyrese Gibson’s Update On The 10th And Final Movie Should Have Fans Excited

Is this the end of the road? After more than twenty years of Fast and Furious films, the franchise is gearing up to cap off the hit series with the tenth installment (which will be split into two parts) of the main series starring Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, among other big stars. like next action movie gets ready to start production cast member Tyrese Gibson has an exciting update.

Tyrese Gibson joined the Fast family in 2003 as Roman Pearce in 2 fast 2 furiousand since then the actor has starred in five other films in the franchise: fast five, Fast and Furious 6, furious 7, The fate of the furious and the most recent installment of 2021, F9: The Fast Saga. Just before she came back for the tenth movie, she shared this on Instagram :

Holding a photo of himself with Vin Diesel and Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson said he just finished reading the F10 script and “we are officially somewhere else other shit.” While that could mean a lot of things to him. Fast and Furious franchise, the best we can take from that comment is that the series will continue to grow and get weird.

an amateur, @spifftv inferred that perhaps Fast The movie will include time travel, while other people guessed everything from flying to Mars, crossing over with the Transformers, going to heaven, or making a cameo in Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness. Hey, the sky is the limit! Who knows how the franchise will proceed? He’s had to up the ante for ten movies now.

We don’t know the plot of the next Fast and Furious movies right now, but we recently learned that aquaman‘s Jason Momoa will be the bad guy and the suicide squad revelation star Daniela Melchior has also joined the Fast family . We also expect Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, and Nathalie Emmanuel to be a part of the film alongside Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel, Ludacris, and other returning stars.

It’s also fair to say that Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, John Cena’s Jakob Toretto and Charlize Theron’s Cipher could also reprise their Fast papers too. Justin Lin will direct after directing F9 along with the 2009, 2011 and 2013 dues, and will initially be incorporated into the 2006 dues tokyo drift. Unfortunately, Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs is not expected to return to the main franchise. according to a statement by Rock himself . Vin Diesel has publicly asked Johnson to “show up” for the Fast family in the tenth movie, but we’ll have to wait and see.