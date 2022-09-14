The Fast & Furious saga has a secret movie (that many of its fans do not know)

Officially, the franchise Fast&Furious consists of nine feature filmswith the tenth on the way, plus a spin-off, Hobbs&Shaw (2019), which did not make Vin Diesel any fun. However, that is only part of the story: true fans know that the Gospel According to Toretto has spread through animated series –Fast & Furious: Spies at full throttle (2017-2021)–, video games, an attraction in all Universal theme parks and a couple of short films only for the very, very initiated.

The first of them bears the incredible title of The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) and it’s, well, a simple prelude to the second film, focused on how Brian O’Connor (Paul Walker) manages to evade the authorities in Los Angeles until he ends up in Miami. The idea of ​​the producers was to establish a kind of connective tissue between the first two installments and fill in a narrative gap that, in the end, consolidated Brian as the absolute protagonist of the story, since Diesel did not want to return. a mere promotional material designed for the internet –hence its aesthetic, almost worthy of a Sisqó video clip–, although some North American cinemas showed it before 2 Fast 2 Furious to give the public a more complete experience.

While you won’t find anyone to defend The Turbo Charged Prelude for 2 Fast 2 Furious as an essential piece of mythology, things are very different when it comes to the second short. Bandits (2009), written and directed by Vin Diesel himself, introduces Tego Calderón and Don Omar into the sagatwo musicians mixed in with actors who would be essential pieces in some later deliveries, especially Fast 5 (2011). Not only that, but it also details what happened to the characters of Dom and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) after the original film, in addition to recovering Han from Sung Kang, whose friendship with the paterfamilias had been established at the end of Fast & Furious: Tokyo Race (2006). More than an interlude between movies, Bandits it is a refoundation of the franchise, a new beginning where Diesel allowed himself to adopt a more poetic and relaxed tone, in keeping with the natural settings of the Dominican Republic (where he himself, a reggaeton enthusiast, insisted that it should be set). It’s not strictly necessary that you see it in your next fast and furious marathon, but it responds to the authorial vision of the main creative engine of it. Which makes for an interesting curiosity.

However, the story does not end there. Only the most dedicated to the cause know this, but there is a secret and semi-official film which, thanks to director Justin Lin’s knack for slipping under Universal’s radar, can be considered part of the experience. From a certain point of view, sure, but listen to us: the criminal dramedy Better Luck Tomorrow (2002) narrates the origins of the character of Han Lue, also played by Kang (can you imagine any other actor in that role?). He and Lin have confirmed on multiple occasions that, It’s actually the same character.then there is no reason, apart from the obvious and boring issue of copyright, to exclude it from the canon. In fact, their presence transforms this cinematic universe into a more expansive and nuanced place: it’s funny to think that while Dom and Brian met in downtown LA, the characters in Better Luck Tomorrow they were living their own Way of the Cross a few kilometers away.