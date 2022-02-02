Altroconsumo has drawn up the ranking that establishes the best 4G mobile network in Italy, the fastest and most operational in terms of telephone and internet services.

Altroconsumo has analyzed all the telephone services for smartphones in Italy, drawing up a ranking to establish the best 4G mobile network. The evaluation parameters took into account: consumption, telephony, 5G, video streaming and much more. Let’s see the results.

Best 4G mobile network in Italy: the fastest, cheapest and most operational

Other consumption drew up the ranking of the best telephone services for smartphone. Wins once again Vodafone for speed, economy and functionality in consumption. The parameters taken into consideration are:

comparisons with 2020;

upload and download;

speed in video streaming;

differences between Italian cities;

general consumption and telephony.

Through the evaluation of 23,000 users, Altroconsumo has analyzed the performance of the Italian mobile networks, carrying out speed and quality tests for one year (on 4G, 3G and 2G networks). The ranking sees Vodafone in first place, followed by WindTre, Illiad and Tim. Comparing the 2020 data, Vodafone is reconfirmed as the winner for download speed, while as regards uploads, Illiad has registered a significant improvement.

This is due to a greater development of mobile networks and theeffect of lockdown which has imposed an advancement of network performance. In the face of online teaching, smartworking (an increasingly widespread phenomenon) and work video calls, mobile and fixed networks have had to increase speed and performance.

Upload and download speed – the winner

As regards the upload and download functionality, Vodafone wins with a notable score over the other operators. It is one of the fastest mobile networks to download internet data (photos, videos, documents) to your smartphone, allowing immediate sending to other devices.

Also with regards to it video streaming and the speed of uploading video files, audio on the web, Vodafone has buffering times of less than 12 seconds, therefore very good. WindTre and Illiad also get a very good score (83%) for video streaming.

The difference in speed in the various Italian cities

Altroconsumo then analyzed the various differences in download and upload speeds between Italian cities.

Milan: Tim shows himself to be more performing in terms of speed;

Rome: Vodafone and Illiad;

Palermo: WindTre.

As for 5G, this is a type of navigation that is still not very widespread and requires suitable devices for which in-depth analyzes have not yet been carried out.