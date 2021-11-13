The fastest cryptocurrency to reach one billion capitalization: the chart of the week

Focus on the cryptocurrency market in the week when the market first reached a market cap of $ 3 trillion.

At these levels, the cryptocurrency market is worth more than GDP of nations such as the United Kingdom and France (2.6 thousand both), Brazil (2 thousand), Italy (1.9 thousand) and Canada (1.6 thousand).

With Bitcoin and Ethereum leading the ranking, the first is 40% (the dominance rate in September 2019 had recorded a peak at 70%) and the second is just under 20 percentage points, this market is attracting more and more the attention of operators.







Cryptocurrencies, market capitalization. Source: CoinMarketCap

In addition to these two heavyweights, we find other assets such as Solana, Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Polkadot, Cardano and XRP which are gaining more and more interest.

In recent times, a turning point for the sector has come from the listing of ETF with Bitcoin underlying on the US market which, if needed, has favored even more the transition towards an interest on the part of the general public.







Cryptocurrencies, market capitalization without Bitcoin. Source: CoinMarketCap

Indications in this sense also came from the agreement signed by MasterCard with three Asian companies to launch crypto-related payment cards and by the decision of the Australia’s first bank, the CBA, to allow customers to trade cryptoassets through its app.

Cryptocurrencies: which was the fastest to reach the billion in capitalization?

After a startup has passed the one billion mark in capitalization, we speak of a unicorn (in the world of companies that can boast the term coined by Aileen Lee in 2013 there are about 700).

To climb to the top 1 billion capitalization, Bitcoin needed over 4 years (50 months). XRP did worse, taking 59 months, while Dodgecoin and Tether took 48 and 38 months, respectively.







Cryptocurrencies, the fastest unicorns. Source: the HUSTLE

In total, over 100 cryptocurrencies have exceeded the 1 billion dollar mark and the fastest way to go beyond this fateful threshold goes to Cardano, which took only 1 month to enter the elite of cryptocurrencies.

Binance needed 5 while Ethereum and Shiba took 7 and 9 months to get to 10 digits.