The fastest McLaren in history goes up for auction

Certainly there will be someone in the world who would have liked – and above all could have – put one in the garage McLaren Speedtail produced. Someone with at least 2.41 million euros in the bank to take home what is the fastest McLaren in history, a 403 km / h top speed surface-to-ground missile. Too bad, however, that just 106 were produced, certainly leaving some wealthy enthusiasts with a dry mouth.

If you are one of those you can make up for it from January 6 to 16, when Mecum Auctions will auction a McLaren Speedtail (almost) like new, with just 400 km under its belt. He still has to finish running in practically and he has probably seen very little of the track. The starting price starts at 3.1 million euros.

Among the latest

There McLaren SpeetaiThe number 100 to be auctioned is one of the last ever produced, and features numerous exclusive content created by the MSO (McLaren Special Operations) department, starting with the Volcano Yellow color for the bodywork. A color created exclusively for the customer who also covers the brake calipers, in contrast with the black of the black 10-spoke alloy wheels, the engine cover, the diffuser and various aerodynamic components.

McLaren Speedtail

MSO also created the yellow and black interior, with leather seats in Volcano Yellow and seat belts with unique stitching and contrasting embroidery on the headrests. Additional personalized elements are the backlit plates, titanium plate with the progressive number of the car and the zircon key.

Record-breaking hypercar

The rest is all standard, starting with the 1,050 hp hybrid powertrain based on the classic 4-liter V8 McLaren, capable of projecting the very long Speedtail (5.13 meters total) from 0 to 100 km / h in … no one knows . In fact, from Woking they only declare the time it takes the Speedtail to reach 300 km / h from a standing start: 12.8 “.

McLaren Speedtail, interior

Another peculiarity is the 3-seater cockpit, with that of the driver in the center, like the ancestor McLaren F1. also curiously protagonist of an auction with an example with just 400 km to the credit, beaten at a record price.