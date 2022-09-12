The fatal adventure of Lorea, the medical student who died after falling in the Aragonese Pyrenees

Lorea Basterretxea Rodríguez was a 22-year-old girl from Navarra who loved nature and sports. That’s why what last Saturday if he went to make a crossing in Penticosa (Huesca) he entered normality. But misfortune colored his adventure and he cut short a brilliant career in medicine (he was studying at the University of the Basque Country): he died falling from 50 meters in the channel through which you access Peña Brazato (2,731 meters).

Lorea was from a town in the northwest of Navarra in the heart of Ultzama Valley, Iraitzoz, where greens abound and activities in the mountains are very popular in the community. A her sister star, for example, is also passionate about these activities. So Lorea went to Huesca with other friends, one of them from Bilbao, 23 years oldand made an excursion to Panticosa to enjoy the Aragonese peaks.

Around three o’clock in the afternoon he fell off the cliff without any of them being able to do anything to avoid it, Lorea was left among the rocks of the mountain. It had to be the special body of the Huesca Civil Guard that came to the rescue after receiving the alert from another mountaineer who had seen the fall. In addition, it is an area where finding coverage is not easy.

But when the troops of the Special Mountain Intervention Rescue Group (GREIM) of Panticosa, the emergency doctor and the Huesca Air Unit they arrived to the channel, Lorea was already dead, covered by clothes. Across the canal, a mountaineer in shock. The Civil Guard could do no more than evacuate her body by helicopter to the Panticosa heliport and, from there, to the Jaca Hospital, where he stayed all Saturday.

The security forces confirmed that the victim was not wearing a harness or other protective measures. His Bilbao colleague was also evacuated, although unscathedafter a complicated maneuver given the complicated terrain.

