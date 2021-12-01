The fatal declaration of war on the USA. Thus Hitler lost his deadly bet

On the evening of 11 December 1941, my father Salvatore said, university students of the fascist groups Guf paraded in his city, praising the declaration of war that Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler had delivered to the ambassadors of the American president Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Four days earlier, on December 7, Japanese air and naval forces had attacked and effectively hit the US fleet at anchor in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, opening the conflict with Washington in the Pacific. But President Roosevelt, who since 1939 had hoped to fight alongside Britain against the Nazis, could not persuade the riotous Congress, populated by isolationist Democratic senators from the South, to vote in hostilities against Berlin and Rome, only managing to fight back. against imperial Japan. It is the choice of Hitler, foolishly imitated by Mussolini, to seal the final fate of the 1939-1945 war. The memory of my father was completed with the desperation of his barber, who had emigrated for years to Pittsburgh, a steel worker, who in the clamor of the fascists, confided to him after having closed his shop out of caution: “Strong America is!” .

Those days that marked history, 7-11 December 1941, are the focus of an essay by British scholars Brendan Simms and Charlie Laderman, Hitler’s American Gamble, Pearl Harbor and Germany’s march to global war, translated by Vittorio Ambrosio for Newton Compton as The five days that changed the Second World War. From Pearl Harbor to Hitler’s declaration of war on the US: how the war became global. In over 500 pages Simms and Laderman document a world poised between opposite outcomes, close to a different story, with the US isolated against Japan and Hitler as master of Europe, with the vassal Mussolini.

In December 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill despaired of convincing Roosevelt to enter the conflict and fears that the Japanese would attack the resourceful and indefensible British and Dutch colonies without involving the US. The Soviet leader Stalin knows, from the German spy in Tokyo Richard Sorge, that the clique of nationalist generals does not intend to attack Moscow, and, by stealth, withdraws 20 divisions from the eastern front, to flow them towards the capital where, on December 5, he launches a counter-offensive against the Wermacht which, for the first time since the invasion, retreats. The good news from the Russian front, however, does not cheer Churchill who, in the memoirs of the head of cabinet, Lord Alanbrooke, is portrayed as depressed, tipsy, irascible, convinced that the secret plots between Hitler, Stalin and the generals of Emperor Hirohito could spring a ‘ intended to destroy His Majesty’s empire.

Simms and Laderman do not believe the vulgate of a Hitler in the throes of a dark dissolvi, ready to incinerate Germany in a final Apocalypse. Already in the 2019 biography of the Fuhrer, Hitler’s a global biography, highly contested by critics, Simms denied the idea of ​​a mad and self-destructive Hitler, portraying him as aware of German weakness in the face of American power, but determined to tip the scales of hegemony with large estates, Soviet labor and oil from the Caucasus.

The charm of Simms and Laderman’s volume lies in contradicting our mental laziness, the idea that known History is the only possible one, in a determinism, as old as Hegel, but false: on every page, as on every turn of the hand in poker, an original Fate is lurking. Hitler learns of the raid on Pearl Harbor from an underling, who translates the dispatches of the Reuters news agency to him, while his rival Churchill finds out by listening to the radio. Neither leader seems shocked, too immersed in the fatigue of the present, to identify alternative scenarios. Churchill fears that the US will cut off the Lend-Lease aid program, which keeps the Anglo-Saxon war industry alive; Hitler, who detests the Wermacht staff, considering the officers snobbish and incapable, is worried about the negative reports on the attack by the Red Army on the outskirts of Moscow.

In the meantime, Benito Mussolini could have strengthened the «Latin Front», with General Petain’s French right, setting up, without war on the USA and in agreement with the Caudillo Franco in Spain, a Mediterranean anti-fleet bunker in England. Hitler, in the end, after the five days that could have saved the Third Reich and fascism, humiliating London and abandoning Washington and Tokyo to a difficult duel, with the Rising Sun ruling Singapore, Malaysia and, soon India and Australia, declares war on Roosevelt. Not out of sureness, the historian Benjamin Carter Hett, in the New York Times, recalls that, in January 1942, the Fuhrer confided to the Japanese ambassador Hiroshi Ōshima: “I have no idea how to defeat America” ​​and, to prove him his esteem, awarded him the Order of the Golden Eagle, granted only to 15 dignitaries. Ōshima reciprocated, asking him in vain, in 1945, not to be evacuated with the other diplomats, remaining to fight in Berlin against the Russians. Then history was already what we know and my father, working with the Americans of the Psychological Warfare Branch, had to recognize the wisdom of the barber, Hitler’s best strategist, Mussolini and Prime Minister Hideki Tōjō: «America is strong!».