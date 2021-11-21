The fate of Daniel Craig’s James Bond was planned

When I started out as a Bond in Casino Royale, one of my first discussions I had with the [produttori] Barbara [Broccoli] and Michael [G Wilson] was that I would have liked to be killed when my period was over.

No Time to Die, the 25th film in the 007 saga, was the last appearance ofin the role of the spy in the service of his Majesty. A conclusion for many completely unexpected and shocking, actually planned since the days of Casino Royale and proposed by Craig himself shortly after his casting. In an excerpt from Paul Duncan’s book The James Bond Archives: No Time To Die, the actor has in fact revealed:

The ending of No Time To Die, which one of the editors recently claimed was “never in doubt,” was widely praised as a fitting farewell for Craig. We remind you that the casting for the new 007 will start next year: if the speculations are getting stronger, the certainty is that whoever takes his baton will have to deal with a heavy inheritance.

Meanwhile, other curiosities related to the franchise. Neal Purvis and Robert Wade, screenwriters of the films of the saga from The world is not enough (1999) to the last No Time To Die, they admitted, in a recent interview with The Guardian, to have often listened to, during their writing sessions, the music of the films of Jason Bourne. Matt Damon’s First Spy Adventure, The Bourne Identity, hit theaters in 2002, around the same time that Purvis and Wade were starting their tenure with 007.

The two also offered an anecdote about their music preferences, telling how they once played their original James Bond theme (written by students in the late 1970s) to producer Michael G. Wilson. “[Wilson] he said: ‘don’t give up on your daily work’, Purvis added. “Which I believe to be a bit useless“. No Time To Die was released in Italian cinemas on 30 September.

