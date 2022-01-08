the fate of Italy hanging on Macron’s bet

Europe is slowly transforming itself because the concert of those powers that interact and arrange themselves in world history is slowly transforming. The reason for this is very similar to what happened as a result of the results of the Seven Years’ War, from 1756 to 1763: that is, in that plexus of time in which, with the English conquest of North America against France, that land boundless began to decide the fate of the world and therefore of Europe, thanks to the domination of the seas and its economic growth.

The non-territorial empire of the United Kingdom seemed to prevent that fate for a couple of centuries. But after the Second World War and the Yalta agreements that decline was inevitable, because the Soviet Union was the winner of that terrible war. It occupied the heart of Eastern Europe (a continental division that was the Seven Years’ War to sanction forever), from Poland to the Baltic and Prague, up to the Adriatic. And this despite the formidable role of the USA, which, thanks to their domination of the seas, had to deal with Asia much more than they did in Europe to counter Soviet expansionism: an expansionism inscribed in the historical Eurasian role, a secular role of Russia, Soviet or not.

And so Europe fell and falls back into the Franco-German conflict, due to the functionalistic and non-constitutional solution that was given to the capitalist centralization of the second post-war period, up to today. Thus a new European destiny of power of land and not of sea which could only lead Europe to a subordinate role on a world scale.

But France has never resigned itself to this decline. Much less today, when the loss of influence in Africa and in what remains of the transcontinental empire looms (just think of the tragedy of Guadalupe or the exclusion avoided, in extremis, from the role of Indo-Pacific power to which he wanted to assign it the improvised, catastrophic US foreign policy, be it Biden or Trump).

It is in this context that all the moves made by Macron who takes office as the presidency of the Council of the European Union in these days will be read. It is no coincidence that the first initiative that has been announced, and which will see all the diplomatic and power deployment of what is still the most refined and complex diplomatic and intelligence device in the world, is that of 17 and 18 February 2022 in Brussels, the “Sommet des dirigeants de Unione Européenne et de l’Union Africaine”. Only after this will the meeting of the twenty-seven European heads of state and government on the “nouveau modéle europeén de croissance et d’vestissement” take place on 10 and 11 March in France but in a location yet to be defined. made of already announced from the Franco-Italian treaty and from the document drawn up by the “court economists” that followed.

Everything is held. Macron has assumed a very strong divisive role at home, with an unusual attack against the “no vax”. The severity against those who do not vaccinate and endanger the lives of others as well as his own is justified, but the only punitive rhetorical tone is wrong, which denotes a state of feverish nervousness that runs through both the “scrum group” of the president and the his opponents of a divided right. In doing so, the pandemic is increasingly pursued, rather than tackling it both with severity and with the political and cultural ability to convince and create the consensus that is necessary precisely to overcome it. In fact, it can only be won with the growing and widespread will to work for the common good and not only with repression.

So Macron’s ascent to the European presidency represents the difficult path that the EU has before it: to convince that it is necessary to completely transform both the foreign policy and the economic policy of the European states. France is looking to the Mediterranean and to a new role not only “land” of Europe and the EU. Without a partnership with Africa and the Greater Middle East, the whole of Europe is destined to decline, between Russian and Turkish and Chinese pressure: all flow into the Mediteranean and North African plexus. France can and must pursue this strategy if it is to continue to be that power both of land and sea that has always characterized European history and has determined what Europe remains of a world role. It must be recognized that it is based on the cultural and strategic superiority of France over all other European states.

Woe to the nervousness made manifest in front of Covid to be joined by a decline in diplomatic and intellectual prestige right now that the fate of the EU is decided in the first place by the ability to deeply innovate politics and economics. If this were not the case, even for Italy it would be a defeat fraught with consequences. Everything would return to the way it was before the pandemic and therefore European decline would be inevitable.

