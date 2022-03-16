“The fate of Ukraine is being decided”

Zelensky remembers Pearl Harbor and 9/11 when asking for help for Ukraine 10:58

(CNN) –– Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a historic speech from Kyiv to the US Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday, amid the ongoing war in his country. In his energetic intervention, Zelensky defined the invasion of Russia as “the worst war since World War II”, while again imploring more support from the West to face the offensive that President Vladimir Putin has been deploying for almost three weeks.

Zelensky’s speech comes after the United States has come under pressure from Ukraine to provide more military assistance to the country battling Russia’s deadly attack. In that sense, the Ukrainian president asked Congress directly for help and told the legislators “we need them right now”, while he recalled tragedies in American history such as the attack on Pearl Harbor and the terrorist attack of September 11.

“Friends, Americans, in your great history you have pages that would allow you to understand the Ukrainians. Understand us now, when we need you right now,” he said through a translator at the beginning of his speech, although he concluded his intervention in English.

“Remember Pearl Harbor, the terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you,” Zelensky said. “Just remember, remember, 9/11, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn America’s cities into battlefields, when innocent people were attacked from the air, like no one else expected and they couldn’t stop it. . Our country lives the same thing, every day, right now at this moment,” he continued.

Zelensky insists on a no-fly zone

Then, as expected, Zelensky insisted on asking the US for help in declaring a no-fly zone over Ukraine, in order to protect civilians. “Is this asking too much?” he asked twice. And he added that with this measure he will be able to protect Ukrainians. He also asked the US to provide fighter jets that the Ukrainians can use to defend themselves. Two issues that have met resistance.

“Russia has turned the sky over Ukraine into a source of death for thousands of people,” Zelensky said, describing the missiles, bombs and drones used by Russian troops to inflict brutal and deadly attacks on his country. “We are asking for a response to this terror from all over the world,” he added.

“Creating a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people, is this asking too much?” she insisted. “You know how much depends on the battlefield, on the ability to use planes, powerful and strong aviation to protect our people, our freedom, our land, planes that can help Ukraine, help Europe. You know they exist and they have them. , but they are on Earth, not in the Ukrainian sky. I need to protect our sky,” Zelensky said.

These two issues divide US lawmakers. The Republicans have a more aggressive position regarding delivering planes to Ukraine. But some Democrats, and the White House, are concerned that Russia could view such a move as escalating and potentially dragging the United States into war.

Although there is widespread bipartisan support for aid to Ukraine, lawmakers from both parties say they are wary of a no-fly zone at this point. The reason? They believe it could pit the US directly against Russia in the skies over Ukraine.

President Joe Biden plans to detail US assistance to Ukraine in a speech of his own on Wednesday.

The United States and its allies have taken a wide range of actions in recent weeks aimed at hurting Moscow for its invasion. Among them, the implementation of harsh sanctions and export controls. As well as a $350 million security assistance package. In addition, Congress recently approved a $13.6 billion emergency package to provide defense, humanitarian, and economic aid to Ukraine.

“The fate of Ukraine is being decided,” says Zelensky

“Right now, the fate of our country is being decided,” Ukraine’s president said at the beginning of his speech, praising the courage of his citizens. “I have the honor to greet you on behalf of the Ukrainian people, a brave and freedom-loving people, who for eight years have been resisting Russian aggression,” he said. “Those who give their best sons and daughters to stop this full-scale Russian invasion,” he continued.

In this sense, Zelensky said that his country “does not give up and we have not considered it for a second.” “Russia has not only attacked us, not only our land, not only our cities, but she has launched a brutal offensive against our values, basic human values,” he said. Kyiv, the capital, is “under air and missile attacks from Russian troops every day. But it is not giving up,” he added.

Addressing Biden directly, Zelensky said: “You are the leader of your great nation. I wish you would also be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace,” he said at the end of his remarks, which were received to a standing ovation from lawmakers.

Before giving his speech to the US Congress, Zelensky gave his clearest hint yet that he does not expect his country to join NATO any time soon. He also criticized the effectiveness of article 5 of the military alliance –– which states that an attack against one member is an attack against all–– calling it “weak”. Ukraine’s desire to join NATO and its status as a NATO partner, seen as a step towards eventual full membership, was one of numerous complaints Putin cited in an attempt to justify invading his country.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia

Talks between Russia and Ukraine are expected to resume on Wednesday, according to the Ukrainian delegation. Zelensky earlier said that Russia’s negotiating position is becoming “more realistic.” But Vladimir Medinsky, a Russian presidential aide, said his country’s goals in the negotiations have not changed since talks between the two sides began.

a turning point

Zelensky’s speech comes during a cruel turning point in the war in Ukraine. And his refusal to leave his country puts him in grave danger, as Russia escalates its assault on Kyiv and apparently prepares a siege of the city. Mossu’s slow advance has turned into a murderous war of attrition, as his forces bombard buildings where civilians reside. In the coastal city of Mariupol, which may offer a catastrophic preview of what lies ahead for Kyiv, thousands of civilians are trapped without heat and with running water and food in an unfathomable act of Russian cruelty.

Meanwhile, a frantic international diplomatic effort has made little headway. Just like the days of talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials about a ceasefire. As CNN’s Stephen Collinson writes, “Every indication is that Putin, despite making his nation a political, cultural, and economic pariah, is determined to bring Ukraine into submission to achieve his goal of never joining the West.”

With information from Stephen Collinson, Maegan Vazquez, Andrew Carey, and Oleksandra Ochman.