The fateful relationship that almost landed Anne Hathaway in jail

One of the most charismatic actresses in Hollywood is Anne Hathaway, the protagonist of Diary of a Princess Y The Devil Wears Prada has conquered the press and the public with the iconic characters he has played. Although her career in the world of acting continues to grow day by day, personally she has faced quite difficult moments.

One of the moments that marked the life of the actress was her relationship with the Italian real estate businessman Raffaello Follieri, who came from an important family that maintained ties with the Vatican, and patron of different foundations whose mission was to help the poorest, situation that managed to make Anne fall in love who was 21 years old at that time.

The couple met in 2004 and little by little began to grow closer, maintaining an image of a perfect couple in front of the cameras, working together on the Follieri foundation in Manhattan. In parallel, her boyfriend was known for his strong Catholic faith, coming to travel with the actress to the Vatican in a meeting with the Pope, according to slogan The nation.

complex family history

Despite appearances, Follieri had a complex family history, as his father was “convicted by an Italian court of keeping $300,000 from a company he had managed for a short period of time,” reports the same medium.

Unwittingly, the Italian businessman began to follow in his father’s footsteps, first settling in the United States from where he managed the properties that the Vatican had in the country, a business that was quite successful in its first stage, and helped him maintain his image in New York high society, always hand in hand with Hathaway.

But some time later, the death of Cardinal Angelo Soldano, with whom he had established his business in the United States, meant that he lost his investors and had to face ruin. To avoid this he built a facade that fell apart when in 2008 he was arrested for money laundering, investor fraud for having wasted $50 million dollars, repeating the story of his father.

“We never spoke again”

Due to the magnitude of the fraud committed by Follieri, the American Internal Revenue Service began to investigate the actress to establish if she had been an accomplice of her boyfriend or a victim of him. After her cooperation with the FBI it was established that Anne had no relation to the crimes Raffaello had committed.

Years later after his break and arrest in 2008, the Italian confessed that he never spoke to the actress again after his arrest. “If I remember, Annie’s last words were ‘I will love you forever’ and we ended the call. That was at 2 in the morning on June 24, 2008. At 6 in the morning she was under arrest and I never spoke to her again,” Follieri recounted.

“I think she made a business decision, she decided that her career was more important. I’m not angry, you can see it in my eyes, I’m not angry, but they did hurt me, “she commented after Hathaway’s decision after walking away from him and not seeing him again. At the time of the arrest of her then-boyfriend, the actress was recording, so she could never see the whole process.

But in that same year, life gave the actress a second chance, who met her now husband Adam Shulman, whom she married in 2012 and has two children.