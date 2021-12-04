the father and the stepmother condemned

Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, stepmother and father of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was killed at just 6 years old during the lockdown, were sentenced to 29 and 21 years in prison respectively. The child was tortured, beaten and poisoned with salt-based concoctions for months before dying.

They were sentenced to 29 and 21 years in prison Emma Tustin, 32 years old, and Thomas Hughes, 29, respectively stepmother and father of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, killed at just 6 years old during the lockdown. Both were accused of torturing and killing the baby. “It is certainly one of the most distressing and disturbing cases I have ever dealt with,” commented Judge Mark Wall QC of the court of law. Coventry (UK) adding that none of the defendants showed any remorse and their behavior was “spiteful and sadistic. The less human the child seemed, the more freedom you had to abuse him”.

Little Arthur’s is a months-long story of abuse. At the beginning of the lockdown for the Covid emergency, his father took him to live in the house of his new partner, with her two children aged four and five, to Solinhull. Before he died, the little boy was beaten, subjected to physical torture and psychological, deprived of water and food, poisoned with the cooking salt. Then on June 16, 2020 his stepmother forced him to drink yet another salt concoction and, when he was already unconscious, she shaken and repeatedly banged his head against a hard surface.

Investigations following his death have found that on some occasions the child would have remained for up to 14 hours standing opposite in the corridor, without food, while his father and stepmother ate sweets in the kitchen with her children. Emma Tustin would record over 200 clips of the baby’s “tantrums”, sending them to Hughes who would respond by encouraging her to punish the baby. The little one was constantly insulted and “dehumanized”, compared by his father to Hitler And Satan. Eventually Emma Tustin was sentenced to a prison sentence of no less than 29 years for the murder of the child, while the father for manslaughter because, although he was not present at the time of his son’s death, he was found guilty of the abuses suffered. by the child after encouraging his partner to act more and more violently towards him.