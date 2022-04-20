The father of Debanhi, the young woman who disappeared on the highway of death in Mexico, speaks: “It has been an ordeal” | News Univision Latin America

Mario Escobar described the disappearance of his daughter Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa as an “ordeal” on the so-called “highway of death” in Mexico. That day, before Debanhi went out to a party, he asked her not to do it and even showed her a photograph that reminded her of the women who have disappeared on that stretch.
“It is an anguish. It has been an ordeal. The last time we talked to Debanhi was when it came out on friday april 8 from here at home asking us for permission to attend that party with her two friends,” Escobar said in an interview this Wednesday with Despierta América.
Escobar said that, apparently, the friends with whom her daughter attended the party had an argument. “Already yesterday they gave an interview (the friends), is what they comment to the authorities in the Prosecutor’s Office,” he said.
The father of the family said that the Nuevo León State Prosecutor’s Office has supported the search for Debanhi, “but a lot of time has passed and things start to clear up already watching the videos, seeing the information that the Prosecutor’s Office has in its possession.”
He asserted that in the next few hours expect to have new information about the progress in the investigations “because the last thing we have is that my daughter is left on the road and later passes near a company”.
Hope to find Debanhi
The father of the family said he hopes she is alive. “We know that she is alive, we do not lose hope and we have a lot of faith”.
To the express question of whether the state governor, Samuel García, has communicated with him or his family, Escobar assured that he has communicated with them.
He recalled that a reward was implemented by the Local Search Commission for all the disappeared and, in this case, a game of 100,000 Mexican pesos ($5,000) to anyone who gave information about Debanhi’s whereabouts.
“There have been many disappearances. In fact, that Friday, April 8, I told my daughter don’t go out, why are you going out? Look, insecurity is very ugly. I show him the photograph of her where there were 15 or 16 missings and we didn’t want it to come out,” he recalled.
Escobar maintained that “a sixth sense of us told us that he should not have gone out that day, but well, when they are of legal age they believe that they can do everything and nothing will happen to them.”
“Unfortunately, a very notorious case has just happened here in Nuevo León and well, it was up to us as a family to have that detail with Debanhi,” he concluded.
Disappeared on the ‘highway of death’ in Mexico
What has been reported so far suggests that, after 05:00 hours on April 9thDebanhi was lowered to the edge of the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway by a driver of an enforcement car after attending a party with the two aforementioned friends.
That same morning, the driver of the car sent a photograph of the young woman to her friends and they in turn to her parents, who, since then, have not known anything about her whereabouts.
The latest information, based on three videos from security cameras, indicates that Debanhi walked to a transport company where he apparently asked for help and entered a few minutes later.