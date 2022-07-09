The father of El Primazo is captured in Mexico and handed over to Guatemala for extradition to the US for drug trafficking

He was handed over at the border to the Guatemalan authorities, with security provided by the Guatemalan Army.

The authorities reported that after coordinated work between Guatemala and Mexico, this Friday, July 8, the capture of Galindo David Luargas Fuentes, 65, in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico.

Once in Guatemalan territory, was made available to the respective courts for prosecution on drug-related charges, for purposes of extradition to the US.

The Guatemalan Army reported that the prisoner was transferred via the Guatemalan Air Force from Quetzaltenango to the capital city.

He added that the detainee is of Guatemalan origin and that the capture was recorded at 1:30 p.m. in Tapachula.

While the National Civil Police (PNC) reported that Luargas Fuentes is the father of Wilson Wilfredo Luargas García, alias “Primazo and/or Pasta and/or Empresario”, who was arrested on March 10, 2014, in a raid in the village of Los Laureles, Ocós, San Marcos.

According to the PNC, so far this 2022, there are 21 extraditable persons, 15 of these have been arrested for crimes related to drug trafficking.

According to investigations by authorities, the Primazo would be involved in the transfer of narcotics, whose route covered from South America to Guatemala and Mexico, but had the US as its final destination.