The father of the child who died at 10 from Covid: “We are not a No Vax family”

“We are not a No Vax family. We and our other two children got vaccinated as soon as possible ». This is what the father of the 10-year-old child who died at the Regina Margherita children’s hospital, in Turin, underlines, after being hit by Covid. The health authorities will now try to clarify all the implications of the case. The little boy was taking medicine for a distant episode of epilepsy. The parents, waiting to dissolve the remaining doubts, had preferred to postpone the vaccination.

The hospital forwarded a report to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, where the file was registered under the item «model 45», that is to say without the hypothesis of a crime. There are no instructor activities by the judiciary. But now, for doctors, it is possible to carry out the necessary investigations from a scientific point of view. The child, who lived in Nucetto with his family, tested positive on 22 January. He had a fever and aching bones. The Mondovì hospital promptly arranged for the transfer to Regina Margherita with a correct diagnosis of acute rhabdomyolysis: the destruction of skeletal muscle cells. One of the effects of Covid. Meanwhile, Laura Tassi, president of the Italian League Against Epilepsy (Lice), intervenes to affirm that “taking anti-crisis drugs for epilepsy is never a contraindication to the vaccine against Covid-19, much less the fact to be a carrier of this pathology “. “Those who suffer from it and use this type of drug – he specifies – must consult their treating epilepticologist and if he is not a specialist, refer to the recognized centers for the treatment of this pathology”.