The father of the iPod talks about his career as an engineer at Apple

Tony Fadell is a key figure within Apple. The engineer left the company several years ago, but not before having definitively contributed to the launch of the iPod and also the iPhone. Something he talks about, among many other topics, on the Decoder podcast, the The Verge.

First Apple, then Google, then an investment firm

Tony Fadell founded Nest Las in 2011, a company that was later sold to Google in 2014, although the engineer left the company a few years later. Now runs an investment firm. On the occasion of his recent book, the interview began with why write it.

“You’re not going to go out and ask 20 people, ‘Should I write a book?’ to ask a lot of people and see what they think. Then I’ll come back and make my judgment based on that.” It’s like, “No, no, no, no, no! You have to know within what you want to do.”

“When it came to Philips, or my own startups, or obviously Apple, I was able to create the position I wanted because I came with ideas. I came in with some knowledge and said, ‘This is what I want to do and this is how I want to do it.’ I think a lot of leaders and people respect that, rather than just take what’s given. You go there and offer value beyond what they do. I hope that was in the book as well. I’m trying to offer value beyond what you would normally see.

Asked about his brief stint at Google, the engineer acknowledges that the Google’s intention to protect the money machine of searches and ads while trying to innovate did not give the expected results.

“Our Nest team went in there thinking of this as a marriage. We’ve had all these discussions over the past few months, like, ‘Are we going to have kids? How many children are we going to have and where are we going to live? Okay, we’re getting married here and this is going to be wonderful.” It all seemed great, but people were upset with us because Google bought us, not Apple. “How could all these Apple guys go to Google?” It was like, “Look, this is a business. This is not personal. We have to do the right thing for our customers, and the right thing for the platform we’re trying to build.”

“Google said all the right things. Then over time, after the first six months, it became the Tinder Swindler. I was like, ‘What happened? Where are all these cool things you said we were going to have?” They faded away. Over time we were just a toy in the toy box. When they buy you for $3.2 billion, you’d think people would actually respect and invest in it. team as a new area of ​​Google’s business. That’s not how it worked.”

“Apple is a whole different story, at least when Steve was there. There was respect when you were doing things. People took note and tried to be successful. It was my mistake. I didn’t realize that Google had been through a lot of those acquisitions of thousands of millions of dollars and had just given them up. It was just a matter of cutting their losses, instead of seeing that these are real people with families, trying to do the right thing in the mission of building this thing.

“They just saw it more like dollars, at least from the financial side. People inside the company were like, ‘Oh, that’s another project we’re testing.’ At Apple, everything that was tried, at least with Steve, had to show up because it was existential. It had to be successful, and everyone had to be in it. If you were into something that was distracting from it, you had to move into it and work on it.

Apple has been working on the M1 since 2008





Asked about Apple and innovation, Fadell comments that innovation is, among others, start developing the M1 from 2008. It’s true that the original iPod went from idea to finished product in just 10 months, but there are innovations that take longer.

“People are blaming them [a Apple] because he believes that there is not enough innovation. Well, you just said it: M1 processors. We didn’t start the M1 project, but we started the Apple processor thing together when we bought the PA Semi around 2008. That was putting us on that path.”

“It takes years to be able to overtake established companies, but they have done it. For me, that is innovation. It is very risky to make that change. Maybe they could have done it a little faster, but nobody else did it. Now, everything the world tries to copy them and say: “Let’s make our own processors”.

“As far as I’m concerned, there’s innovation, but not the innovation that makes everyone angry. Maybe it’s a bit more geeky. It’s okay. Sometimes you have to start at the lower levels and be very geeky.”

“The iPhone wasn’t built because we said we were going to make a smaller Mac. The iPhone was built because we said we were going to make a bigger iPod. The iPod was a long time coming to the iPhone.”

An original iPhone that was going to run Linux





Fadell also dates back to the creation of the original iPhone, when planned for this to run linux instead of Mac OS X.

“Jon Rubinstein, senior vice president of Apple’s iPod division, and Steve Sakoman, Apple’s hardware engineer and executive, said at the time, ‘Mac OS will never work on the iPhone because it’s too big. So we’re going to go put together a new team to make an embedded Linux version of this next-gen thing.”

“Then Avie Tevanian, Apple’s chief software technology officer, said, ‘Oh, we’re going to strip Mac OS down and make it work.’ I sat there in the middle between Avie and Jon as they did their software stuff. I was with the team , looking to build the iPhone processor, and these two guys are going to fight each other. Avie had all the resources. Jon only had a team of five to seven people, and he was trying to say, “Okay, we’re going to use Linux. It’s going to be open source and we’re going to make it the right thing to do.”

“There was this kind of race, where they were both racing each other. Steve was like, ‘Let’s see who wins.’ So they were fighting and everything, while I was sitting around building what we could and running diagnostics “So Jon decides to retire with Steve. I went into charge and reported directly to Steve. I also inherited all of Jon’s projects, plus the iPod and the Linux thing. I was like, ‘I don’t want to be in this war. It’s not a war I chose.” So I said, “For the next six weeks, we’re going to have a little competition to see which team wins.”

“Avie had also just retired, so it was Scott Forstall, SVP of iOS Software at Apple, against Steve Sakoman and the Linux team. Over time, there were questions about all the different interoperations that needed to happen to make it fit into the small device, like “Can you shrink Mac OS to as much flash memory and as much DRAM as you need?” Then there was Linux scaling and trying to build everything from scratch, asking, “Can you create an application environment? Can you get all the wireless parts working?” It was literally from scratch because Linux in 2005 was really nascent. It was very small. It was bigger than iPod OS, but very small. During those six or eight weeks, Scott and the other people came together and were able to shrink Mac OS, and they had a lot more technology.”