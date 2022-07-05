The father of this Mexican family stopped calling: months later he was found burned to death in Alabama | Univision News Events
The family of Gilberto Muñoz, a Mexican immigrant in the United States, waited for months to hear from him, until they received the worst possible: that it was found burned in Alabama.
“He got me used to calling me daily, making video calls. Several weeks passed without him doing it. We thought that he had been kidnapped, many things“, he told Univision News Elizabeth Serrano, Munoz’s wife.
In July 2021, authorities in Alabama found three charred bodies in a wooded area and, months later, it was determined that Gilberto’s DNA was among the remains.
After what happened, his family waited at the Nuevo Laredo border for a response to his asylum request and n Illinois managed to receive the ashes of Gilbert. They were months of “chaos, martyrdom and helplessness,” Serrano described. They ensure that during the waiting time received threats so they would stop looking for it.
What happened to Gilberto Muñoz?
According to his family, Muñoz on the day of the event, Muñoz got into his car with the people who would end up ending his life. But the motives for the murder are still unclear. ” A mistake the day he accepted a ridetook someone who was involved with organized crime,” Julie Contreras, an activist with the organization United Giving Hope, told Univision News.
The Chilton County Sheriff’s Office details that on July 2, 2021, they responded to a call about a finding in a wooded area. It involved a report of a burned vehicle containing human remains.
Agents located a burned SUV with the burned remains of three people. The remains were taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for examination. Investigators collected samples in Tennessee as well as samples provided by relatives in Mexico and were able to identify the three people as Gabriel Alonzo Rios Jr, 24, Gilberto Muñoz Cabrera, 37 and Javier Quintero González, 36.
All three victims were from the Nashville/Hendersonville Tennessee metropolitan area. Autopsies conducted in Alabama determined that at least two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds before being burned and the case was investigated as a homicide.
Who are the two detainees?
On January 27, 2022, search warrants were executed in Chilton County. Investigators arrested Noel Garcia Esquivel, 28, and Abraham Pena Perez, 27.
Both Esquivel and Pérez were charged with three counts of murder. “Both criminals are in the United States illegally. Information gathered during the investigation indicates that the individuals were involved in drug trafficking,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The detainees Noel Garcia and Abraham Pena They are arrested for triple homicide and links to organized crime. They are awaiting their next hearing on $4 million bail.