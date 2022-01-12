World

The father on his shoulder for 12 hours in the Amazon rainforest to get him vaccinated

Tawy, 24, with his father on his shoulders

Tawy, 24, with his father on his shoulders – istagram / Erik Jennings Simoes

He walked for twelve hours – six on the way out and six on the way back – through the dense forest, carrying his father on his shoulders. He has forded streams, climbed over cliffs, crossed over plant and cultural barriers, without ever retreating. Tawy, 24, had a goal. Reaching the outpost where doctors were carrying out vaccinations against Covid to get the 67-year-old parent immunized. And to save him, in this way, from the scourge that threatened all Brazilians, including his people, the Zó’è, an ethnic group of 325 men and women who live, gathered in 50 small communities, in the Amazonian jungle in the north of Pará, in Brazil.

An isolated tribe that has only recently begun to have contacts with the rest of the company. Natural distrust, however, did not stop Tawy. His gesture moved the doctor who led the vaccination team, Erik Jennings Simões, who wanted to immortalize him with his camera. The shot was almost a year ago: Tawy and his father, with serious health problems that prevented him from walking, received the first dose of the vaccine on January 22, 2021.

The doctor, engaged for decades in the assistance of the peoples of the forest, however, has released it only now. To raise public awareness of the importance of the immunization campaign. “The natives do not understand any doubts about the vaccine of non-indigenous people. Indeed, the irresponsibility of the latter has caused the virus to spread even in the jungle,” explained Jennings. In the face of fake news, hate campaigns and controversies, Tawy’s choice is an example of courage. And of love for life, one’s own and that of others.

