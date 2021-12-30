the father wants legal fees from his daughter

by Lucia Lapi

The events between the father and Britney Spears are not over yet: the new court documents show that Jamie Spears has filed a petition to ask that Britney use her assets to pay the lawyers who are dealing with the dissolution of the legal guardianship, “to ensure that the conservatorship can be liquidated quickly and efficiently “. To get an idea, one of the man’s lawyers apparently has a rate of $ 1,200 an hour.

It will therefore become necessary for the singer and her lawyers to mobilize to ensure that the man does not win. Britney Spear accused her father of “conservation abuse” in her court testimony, saying she was forced to perform, take drugs and wear a contraceptive device against her will. Jamie Spears, for her part, has always claimed that she acted in her daughter’s best interests following her public meltdown in 2007.

“Mr. Spears has collected many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservative, while paying her lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard-earned money, ”the singer’s attorney said. The legal challenges between her father and Britney Spears are not over yet, it seems that the singer and her lawyers must once again take sides to ensure that the man does not win.

If in recent days on the one hand the father of the pop star has petitioned to demand that Britney use her estate to pay lawyers, from above Jamie Spears was charged with “abuse of guardianship” by his daughter, as well as other crimes, including financial mismanagement. Britney’s attorney Rosengart said the request is not only legally unfounded but also an “abomination”.

#FreeBritney was the battle hashtag, used by the singer herself to celebrate the end of her ‘imprisonment’ and to express on Twitter her happiness and her gratitude to those who in recent years, especially in the last few, have demonstrated and fought to support her in her struggle to regain full control over her life.