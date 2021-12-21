the father wants legal fees from his daughter

Although Britney Spears won against her father Jamie to gain freedom from her tutelage, the man wants his daughter to pay her legal fees anyway.

Jamie Spears, father of international postar Britney Spears, has asked his daughter to continue paying her legal fees, despite the fact that she is no longer in his care. In fact, the man filed some documents in court last week, to ensure that his daughter continues to pay her legal fees, despite being suspended from her guardianship last September.

In the documents Jamie Spears presented it was written: “Timely payment of Jamie’s attorney fees is necessary to ensure the Conservatorship can be dissolved quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie wish.”

In short, the events between the father and Britney Spears are not over yet, it seems that the singer and her lawyers must once again take sides to ensure that the man has not won.

Recall that, Britney Spear accused her father of “conservation abuse” in her court testimony, claiming that she was forced to perform, take drugs and wear a contraceptive device against her will. Jamie Spears, for his part, has always claimed that he acted in his daughter’s best interests following her public meltdown in 2007.

Meanwhile, the singer’s lawyer said: “Mr. Spears raised many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservative, while paying her lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard-earned money. “

Will this painful epic ever end for Britney Spears? We’ll see if she’ll take her father to court once again or if, exhausted, she’ll also accept this further request.

All rights reserved © 2021 – DG