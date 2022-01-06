the father who compares him to Jesus, his wife Jelena, the guru Corriere.it

The no vax tennis player in the world, rejected by Australia for a wrong entry visa, surrounded by a clan that protects him: from the greeting to the sun and the hugs to the trees, to the guru who changes the molecules of the ‘water

There is a strange magic surrounding Novak Djokovic, the best tennis player in the world, one of the most successful sportsmen in history. Nole wrapped himself in his mystical convictions in a family that elected him superman.

And that blindly protects him, him Spartacus of the new world according to Pope Srdjan, who also compared him to Jesus Christ whom they crucified and humiliated.

Thus it happens that an athlete of this (very high) level flies to Australia but remains prisoner of a conflict of jurisdiction between the federal government of the State of Victoria (where Melbourne is located) and the central one.

Placed in solitary confinement, two guards check the door, interrogated for hours on the premises of the Tullamarine airport. Rejected for a wrong entry visa, now locked up – at least until Monday – in the Melbourne hotel used by the government to detain people in an irregular situation, already the scene of a fire and the subject of accusations of poor hygiene and lack of maintenance.

Is it possible that the number one flies to Australia without being sure of being able to enter a country after 262 consecutive days of lockdown? It is not difficult to believe that someone within his staff (for example the Italian manager Edoardo Artaldi), had warned him.

But it’s not easy to deal with Nole. Who likes to demonstrate how much power he can exert.

The grotesque Adria Tour, an open-door exhibition organized by him in the middle of the pandemic (in June 2020 between Belgrade and Zadar), which later turned out to be a sort of Covid party, was a first attempt to prove itself superior to common thinking about the coronavirus.

I find it terrifying that society judges you on the basis of a vaccine, ”he said in December. I don’t want to participate in a war that the media are stirring up. Therefore I will not reveal whether I am vaccinated or not. Even the terms used, never random.

And they returned Wednesday, when Pap Srdjan had no news of his son being questioned at the airport and blurted out: Novak a symbol, fight for a free world. They can jail him tonight, chained him tomorrow, but the truth is like water, because it always finds its way – his words to the Russian media -. Like Spartacus fights injustices. And again, addressing Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in a press conference today: We are human, he is not. He dared to attack and expel Novak. They wanted to bring him and all of Serbia to their knees. But we are proud. Looking at history, we never attacked but we always defended ourselves. This is what Novak is doing, which is our pride. He is defending himself from the organizers, showing everyone what kind of people he comes from.

Not a simple guy, Srdjan. He saw Novak as a child throwing balls at the bottom of an empty swimming pool during the NATO bombing of Belgrade, and from that moment on he clung to him in a social climb with, in his eyes, many enemies.

He has always followed him to tournaments, his face frowning. next to him his wife Dijana – who today spoke of her son as a sacrificial lamb only because he imposed himself as a revolutionary man who is changing the world -, inseparable. He had a fight with Federer in Monte Carlo, when Nole was still the usurper: he always criticized him, called him a villain, not very sporty, not a good person, afraid of his son who threatened his dominion.

In short, a cumbersome presence that Novak himself has sometimes rebuked: I love my dad, my greatest support. But I can’t control everything he says. Everyone has to express their opinion, even if they don’t always agree with his outputs. an emotional person and wants to protect me.

Djokovic surrounded by a true clan. Even the younger brother, Djordje, in these hours he called the detention of Nole the biggest diplomatic sports scandal before pointing out that Novak was not the only player who was granted medical exemption. He had the same document as several tennis players who are already in Australia – he said in the aforementioned press conference with Pap Srdjan -. been treated like a criminal while a sane man and respectable and a sportsman who has not endangered anyone’s life and has not committed any crime.

The family, decisive for Djokovic. His wife, Jelena Ristic, is the most complete person I know, says Nole. Married since 2014, together since they were in high school. They ski, dance, do yoga, speak Italian well, both of them, because she attended Bocconi University in Milan. They follow a particular diet, which for now they do not impose on their two children, Stefan and Tara. Jelena also has controversial ideas: during the first lockdown, Instagram forced to black out a video he posted claiming there was a correlation between the spread of the virus and 5G.