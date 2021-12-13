the fault is not only of the “position” during sleep- Corriere.it

from Daniela Natali

I know that seizures can increase while you sleep. Now a study suggests a new role for the circadian rhythm, independent of other factors

It is hardly new that asthma gets worse during sleep. As early as 1698, John Floyer, famous for introducing heart rate measurement into medical practice with a watch of his own invention, and author of A Treatise of the Asthma, described his own experiences struggling with attacks that invariably came between and two in the morning. Today it is known that nocturnal worsening of asthma occurs in as many as 75% of patients and the highest rate of seizures leading to respiratory failure or death occurs in the same hours, explains Luigi Ferini Strambi, head of the Sleep Medicine Center. of the San Raffaele Turro Hospital in Milan.

What are the causes?



The reasons are largely intuitive. During sleep, due to the lying position, there is a stagnation of mucus, and any phlegm, and the respiratory tract tends to narrow, causing greater resistance to the flow of air. Hence the greater risk of snoring. What’s more, if you have gastric reflux, the worsening from lying down can trigger a bronchospasm. But now, a study, published in July in Pnas, conducted in the United States, highlighted the role of the circadian rhythm, our internal biological clock (which regulates not only the sleep-wake cycle, but digestion, body temperature, pressure, hormone secretion), regardless of whether we sleep or not. .

How was the study conducted?



The authors, after having hypothesized that the variations of our internal clock can act alone on the onset of asthmatic crises, regardless of whether we sleep or not, prevented, for three weeks, the volunteers who volunteered to participate in the investigation of sleeping at night (reaching 38 hours of continuous wakefulness) or subjected them to a 196-hour “forced desynchronization” that incorporated seven identical recurrent 28-hour sleep / wake cycles. And the results confirmed the researchers’ hypothesis.

What are the practical implications of the discovery?

It has been seen that sleeping at night worsens the asthmatic situation because the consequences of the lying position are added to those of the circadian rhythm. But the solution certainly cannot be to suggest getting little sleep at night. In fact, a restful sleep reduces the inflammatory responses of the whole organism with positive effects also on the respiratory system. Rather, the therapies could be modulated, all therapies, in general, also on the basis of circadian rhythms, using them when they are most effective, thus reducing the doses and therefore the side effects.