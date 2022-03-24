The favorite cryptocurrencies to take advantage of the metaverse boom

Montage of virtual reality glasses with cryptocurrency logos

EXPANSION

Very few terms generate as many expectations for the future as cryptocurrencies and the metaverse. The first already capitalizes two billion dollars, and the second could reach eight billion. Experts consulted by EXPANSIN detail the opportunities of combining these two worlds with the cryptocurrencies most favored by a ‘boom’ in the metaverse.

Cryptocurrencies and the metaverse are two bets on the future. But also presentAnd not just among small investors. The banking giant HSBC I bought a virtual piece of land inside the Sandbox metaverse last week. A few months before JP Morga