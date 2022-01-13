The favorite destination of Italians for 2022 is Tuscany, who follows

According to some recent research, it seems that Italians have already booked their holidays for the whole of 2022. It is simple to prove it, given that most of them have booked holiday homes, one of the trends of the last two years and which is consolidating more and more. Most likely they have also checked the calendar and checked all the bridges and holidays that will be there, and there are not a few.

This is the result of the booking data of Belvilla, which specializes in the rental of villas, chalets and holiday apartments throughout Europe. Here’s where Italians will go on holiday this year and how many days they can afford.

Record bookings throughout the year

Despite the new Italian regions currently in the “yellow zone” (and perhaps soon in “orange” if not even “red”), Belvilla is recording a rapidly growing booking trend: only in the first week of January, bookings in Italy for a stay in the course of 2022 are increased by 57% compared to the previous week. Optimism and confidence in the recovery seem to drive bookings by Italians, who are already securing the best houses in the online catalog until next Christmas and New Year’s Eve (it must be said that there is a policy with free cancellation flexibility up to 21 days before the arrival date).

The favorite destinations of Italians

According to Belvilla data, Italians will not give up a stay in a holiday home in Italy in the next 12 months. Tuscany, in particular, with its houses surrounded by nature among vineyards and farmhouses is the favorite destination (even by foreigners) with bookings starting from January until December 2022 and accounting for 44%.

On the podium of the regions most booked by Italians for the year that has just begun we also find Trentino and Sicily, to a lesser extent Umbria and Emilia-Romagna, while foreigners, in addition to Tuscany, prefer the lakes of Northern Italy and the Marches.

Little sea, in short, for our compatriots, demonstrating the fact that interest is shifting towards a type of holiday that includes food and wine experiences, visits to historic villages and trips to the lake or to the mountains. Italians are now looking for a holiday that aims to bring experiences strictly connected to the territory, such as stay in a trullo in Alberobello or in a cave-house in the medieval village of Petrella Guidi, in Emilia-Romagna.

How many holidays are we going to have

By observing the booking data for the year that has just begun, it has already been possible to trace the scenario of the next 12 months or that the Italians will do slightly longer trips compared to the past year and the pre-pandemic period; that this year they will travel on average 6.23 days, while in 2021 the average was 5.43 days and, finally, that the peak season for our compatriots is confirmed as always the summer, with a peak of bookings that is around 7.67 days (last year, for the three months of July-August-September, it was 6.1 days), thanks to the fact that in the summer one can count on less restrictive anti-Covid measures and greater carefree.