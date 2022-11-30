The favorite high-heeled shoes of 40+ celebrities in Fall-Winter 2022

The heeled shoes They are and will always be closet basic that cannot be missing in every woman’s collection. No matter what season it is, these arrive as protagonists to provide an elegant and sophisticated touch that makes all the difference in any look. Leaving aside the waders, loafers Y strappy sandalsthe idea of ​​carrying a classic footwear that combines with everything and is the star model for an evening event or simply to walk around with style, rekindles the interest of every woman in 40+. Especially when looking to preserve an appropriate aesthetic, but introduce an innovative touch in the way of dressing.

According to the Autumn-Winter trends, the designs of triangular tipdifferent finishes including metallic shades They will be one of the most versatile and authentic proposals of the season. However, the traditional silhouettes of oval tip Y low heel They continue to be on the radar to solve fashion indecisions in the most practical way. Firms such as Chanel, Prada and Gucci in Autumn-Winter 2022 collections, demonstrated that they adapt perfectly to all types of garments, from dresses of the season, tailored suits and sumptuous outfits to attract attention.

In fact, the celebrities of the moment consecrate their insignia as style icons and show what will be the most coveted pieces of the year. That is why we decided to make a selection of heeled footwear that yes or yes you should consider to formulate your next looks in a modern key. If we can avoid a failed investment, who better than the best dressed to find the necessary inspiration.

What are the heels that are in fashion among 40+ celebrities?

Chanel Heeled Mary Jane Shoes