the favorite to welcome Neymar emerges and it is not FC Barcelona!

Pushed towards leaving PSG despite a contract automatically extended until 2027 on July 1, Neymar Jr is currently looking at the options available to him in major European clubs. While FC Barcelona was quoted to welcome him via a transfer of 50 M€, the tabloid “Daily Star” suggests another track for the Brazilian.

Just bought by American businessman Todd Boehly, Chelsea would today be the hottest club to recruit Neymar … And the PSG striker would not be insensitive to this interest from London.

When Barca have to deal with very restrictive La Liga regulations in terms of buying and selling players, the Blues are in a much better economic dynamic and present a real option. However, the Neymar file will only be activated once Romelu Lukaku’s departure from Inter Milan has been finalized…