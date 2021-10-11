News

The favorite: tonight on Rai3 the film with Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz will premiere

Tonight on Rai3 at 9:20 pm, in the first run, La favorita, the Oscar-winning film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, with Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz will be broadcast.

The appointment is one of those not to be missed tonight on Rai3 at 9.20pm: airs The favorite, the film by Yorgos Lanthimos, shown in premiere in clear, starring three superb performers such as Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.

The Favorite Rachel Weisz Olivia Colman

The Favorite: Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in a scene from the film

In 1708 a frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne of England while her close friend, Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz), known as Lady Marlborough, rules the nation in her place in the long-standing war against France.
When Abigail (Emma Stone), Sarah’s younger cousin, who has fallen from grace, arrives at court, Lady Marlborough decides to take her under his wing. But Abigail is shrewd and, once she understands the nature of the relationship between Queen Anne and Lady Sarah, she decides to increase her social tenor by taking the place of “favorite” …

The Favorite Emma Stone

The favorite: Emma Stone in a moment in the film

An all-female triangle of sex and power that in 2018 won 10 Oscar nominations, 12 BAFTA Award nominations and 5 Golden Globe nominations.
Premiered at the 75th Venice Film Festival, The Favorite was the triumph of Olivia Colman, winner, for her interpretation of the lazy and sick Queen Anne, the Oscar, Golden Globe and Volpi Cup as best female performer.


