“The favorite” Tuesday 28 September 2021

The favorite (The Favorite) is a 2018 film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. The film stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. The film received 10 Oscar nominations[1], 12 BAFTA Award nominations[2] and 5 Golden Globe nominations[3]. Olivia Colman was awarded with the Academy Award, the Golden Globe and the Volpi Cup for the best female interpretation.

In 1708, while Great Britain was at war with France, Queen Anne was seated on the throne; the woman, no longer very young and with poor health, has long neglected her kingdom: while the members of the court are indulging in the revelry, she prefers to raise her 17 rabbits, each of which represents a child she has lost over the years . To administer the power is in fact Sarah Churchill, called Lady Marlborough, his Keeper of the Privy Purse and trusted adviser, who takes advantage of his position to favor the Whig Prime Minister Sidney Godolphin and her husband, a soldier engaged in the war. Sarah has as her enemy Robert Harley, a Tory landowner who wants the war to end to avoid doubling taxes.

One day Abigail Hill arrives at court, Sarah’s cousin who has fallen from grace after her father used her to pay off his gambling debts. The girl, determined to regain a high social position, is put to work as a scullery maid; however, he soon begins to get noticed by the Queen, to whom one day he secretly administers a poultice that soothes the gout while not making it completely heal. Initially furious at her cousin’s ambition, Sarah begins to discreetly admire her character, and promotes her to be her personal maid. Abigail is soon approached by Harley, who offers her to become his spy. The girl at first refuses; she later discovers that Sarah and the Queen are actually lovers and begins to hatch a plan that will lead her to get the position of her cousin.

Taking advantage of the fact that Sarah neglects Anna to devote herself to the affairs of the Kingdom, Abigail establishes a relationship with the Queen that soon leads her to become Lady of the Bedchamber; The two soon begin to have a sexual relationship, while Harley takes advantage of the girl’s information to gain power. When Sarah finds out about her cousin’s plans, she begins to plan how to send her away; between the two women a battle begins to win the favor of the Queen, who, delighting in feeling desired, feeds the disagreements between the two. The climax comes when Abigail poisons Sarah’s tea and causes Sarah to fall off her horse and be dragged off into the woods. Sarah wakes up in a brothel, injured and ill.

As Sarah disappears for several days, Anna thinks she has gone into hiding to make her jealous, and out of spite she promotes Abigail as her favorite and marries her to Baron Samuel Masham, which makes the girl noble again. Advised by her, Anna will drop Sidney Godolphin from the post of Prime Minister to hand over the post to Harley. When Sarah returns to court, she discovers that the situation has profoundly changed both in Parliament and in the heart of the Queen, so she gives an ultimatum to Anna: if she doesn’t kick Abigail and Harley out, she’ll deliver the love letters they’ve exchanged over the years. to the press, which will cause a terrible scandal. This threat did not follow, as it is Sarah herself who burns the letters shortly thereafter; however the Queen, disappointed by that gesture, has her thrown out and Abigail takes her place as Keeper of the Privy Purse.

Sensing that Sarah still remains a threat to her social condition, Abigail presents the Queen with evidence that she and her husband have stolen money from her, and intercepts and burns the letter with which Sarah intends to reconcile with Anna; Sarah and Lord Marlborough are therefore banished from the Kingdom. This, however, also undermines the relationship between Anna and Abigail, who, now noble again, gives herself to a lustful life, completely different from Sarah’s rigorous and chaste one, also dealing with the Kingdom in a superficial and incompetent way. One day Anna catches a glimpse of Abigail mistreating one of her rabbits for a game: now aware of the girl’s true nature, she addresses her in an imperious tone, ordering her to massage her sick leg as she did when she was her servant; while the girl does it, the Queen humiliates her by grabbing her hair, suggesting that, although noble, she will always remain a servant.

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Starring: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz

