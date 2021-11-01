the favorites for the Team of the Week!

A new Team of the Week will be released on Wednesday 3 November, the TOTW 7 of FIFA 22!

As per tradition we will go to the discovery of the players who, in our opinion, are candidates for a place in the Team of the Week, based on their performances, in real football, over the previous days.

A novelty introduced this year is the “Featured TOTW”, that is the “featured” player of the team of the week: in every Team of the Week there will be a player, which will have a greater upgrade than the one usually reserved, actually passing directly to the overall evaluation of what would have been its SIF version. Only players who:

They have an OVR rating of their base card less than or equal to 80

They don’t have one dynamic card (OTW, Headliners etc)

Having made this brief introduction, let’s see together the list of players who most distinguished themselves in the weekend matches and who could be included in the next one. Team of the Week (list being updated)

Prediction TOTW 7 FIFA 22: the goalkeepers

POR: Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg) 86 -> 87

POR: Matthew Ryan (Real Sociedad) 77 -> 81

GK: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) 74 -> 80

POR: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) 79 -> 82

Prediction TOTW 7 FIFA 22: the defenders

DC: Diego Carlos (Seville) 82 -> 84

ADA: Reece James (Chelsea) 81 -> 84

DC: Gabriel (Arsenal) 79 -> 82

TD: James Tavernier (Rangers) 77 -> 81

DC: Marcão (Galatasaray) 77 -> 81

TD: Dimitri Foulquier (Valencia) 77 -> 81

TD: Matthew Lowton (Burnley) 76 -> 81

TD: Gaetano Letizia (Benevento) 73 -> 79

TS: Steve Seddon (Oxford United) 67 -> 76

Prediction TOTW 7 FIFA 22: the midfielders

CAM: Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) 87 -> 88 -> 89

ES: Luis Diaz (Porto) 80 -> 83 -> 85

ES: Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) 84 -> 86

COC: Houssem Aouar (Lyon) 81 -> 84

ES: Vincenzo Grifo (Friborg) 79 -> 82

ES: Alassane Plea (Borussia M’Gladbach) 79 -> 82

CAM: Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew) 76 -> 81

CC: Conor Gallagher (Crystal Palace) 74 -> 80

ES: Anthony Lozano (Cadiz) 74 -> 80

COC: Bart Ramselaar (Utrecht) 72 -> 79

CDC: Raphael Onyedika (Midtjylland) 64 -> 74

CC: Paul Lewis (Northampton Town) 61 -> 71

Prediction TOTW 7 FIFA 22: the forwards

FW: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 91 -> 92

CEO: Angel Di Maria (PSG) 87 -> 88

AS: Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) 80 -> 83 -> 85

FW: Dušan Vlahović (Fiorentina) 78 -> 82

FW: Vinícius (PSV) 77 -> 82

AT: Joaquín Correa (Inter) 81 -> 84

FW: Andy Delort (Nice) 81 -> 84

FW: André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres) 81 -> 84

FW: Enes Unal (Getafe) 75 -> 81

FW: Aleksandar Mitrović (Fulham) 77 -> 81

FW: Habib Diallo (Strasbourg) 75 -> 81 -> 84

CEO: Junya Ito (Genk) 77 -> 81

AS: Fashion Sakala (Glasgow Rangers) 73 -> 79

FW: Sven Michel (Paderborn) 70 -> 78

FW: Dom Telford (Newport County) 62 -> 72

FW: Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient) 61 -> 71

We remember that FIFA 22 is available worldwide from 1 October on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia