The FBI arrests the mayors of Humacao and Aguas Buenas for public corruption

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI, in English) carried out two arrests this morning for public corruption, confirmed the press spokeswoman for the business, Limary Cruz Rubio.

three sources of The new day they assured that those arrested were the mayor of HumacaoReinaldo “Rey” Vargas Rodríguez, and the mayor of Good WatersJavier Garcia Perez. Both mayors are affiliated with the New Progressive Party (PNP).

For his part, Cruz Rubio did not confirm or deny the information, while refusing to comment on the details of the arrests and criminal charges that will be filed.

“What I can say is that two arrests were made and it has nothing to do with the case of (Joseph) Fuentes that was revealed yesterday”the spokeswoman said in reference to the fundraiser to campaign against rivals of Governor Pedro Pierluisi who will plead guilty today.

At 10:45 am, a press conference will be offered at the offices of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, in Hato Rey.

In radio interview (WKAQ 580) Mr. Osvaldo Carlo identified himself as the legal representative of both mayors. “They are physically in the area of ​​the federal Court, in the building of the Federal Bureau of Investigations,” he said while indicating that they are being processed and then go to the federal probation area.

He indicated that the indictment has not yet been delivered to them. The hearing would be held before federal magistrate Marcos López, although they are waiting to confirm whether he would see it in person or virtually.

“We hope that this is a routine case, of white collar crimes, that the bail is not excessive. These two officials knew that there were rumors on the street that they were being investigated,” he commented.

Vargas Rodríguez was serving his first term as mayor of Humacao, while his counterpart in Aguas Buenas was in his second term.

Félix “el Cano” Delgado submitted his resignation to the Cataño mayor’s office on November 30, 2021 and pleaded guilty in the federal sphere for “kickbacks”, conspiracy and bribery. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Delgado’s management as mayor of Cataño was crossed out by multiple accusations for the use of public funds and the luxuries that surround his lifestyle. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The then mayor of Guaynabo, Ángel Pérez, was arrested in the early hours of December 9, 2021 for public corruption. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Pérez’s resignation from the municipal chair was effective on December 16, 2021. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

Guayama Mayor Eduardo Cintrón announced on April 8, 2022 that he pleaded guilty at the federal level to corruption. The federal prosecutor’s office recommended that he impose a sentence of 46 months in prison. (The new day)

Cintrón said he was sorry and asked for the forgiveness of the citizens of Guayama. (Xavier Garcia)

The mayor of Humacao, Reinaldo Vargas, was arrested by FBI agents in the early hours of May 5, 2022. (Supplied/Municipality of Humacao)

In December of last year, Vargas told El Nuevo Día that he did not know why it had transpired that the federal authorities were investigating him. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

In the center, the mayor of Aguas Buenas, Javier García, arrested on May 5, 2022 by federal authorities. To his right, Ángel Pérez. (Teresa Canino Rivera)

García Pérez is a member of the New Progressive Party (PNP).

“Once again, the reputation of those of us who hold public office is tarnished and it is fertilizer for the discontent and distrust that people express every time a similar situation is known,” said the mayor of Camuy, Gabriel Hernández, in written statements. President of the Federation of Mayors.

“There is no reason to deviate from sound administration or justification for committing acts of corruption. We have the tools, resources and support available to maintain ethical conduct. That is the call,” he added.

With these two arrests, there are five mayors arrested so far this four-year term for being involved in a corruption scheme. Until now, the mayors of Humacao (Vargas Rodríguez), Aguas Buenas (García Pérez), Guaynabo (Ángel Pérez Otero), Cataño (Félix Delgado Montalvo) and Guayama (Eduardo Cintrón) have been accused of this crime. In addition, the vice mayor of Trujillo Alto, Radamés Benítez Cardona, and the former mayor of Aguas Buenas, Luis Arroyo Chiques.

Last December, it became known through press reports that the mayor of Humacao was allegedly being investigated by federal authorities. In December, the municipality canceled contracts with the JR Asphalt company, amounting to $6.8 million, after the arrests of the mayors of Cataño and Guaynabo.

“No state or federal agency has contacted me,” the mayor told this newspaper in mid-April.

Meanwhile, the Municipality of Aguas Buenas has had contracts with both JR Asphalt and Waste Collection.

Until the four-year period that ended in 2016, the main contractor of the Municipality of Aguas Buenas was the company Betteroads Asphalt, with $8.8 million in contract between 2005 and 2016. By then, JR Asphalt had maintained contracts with that municipality for $1.8 million. However, his hiring began to grow and between 2017 and 2021 he obtained contracts for $4.3 million granted by Mayor Javier García Pérez, who was sworn in in January 2017.

While the garbage collection in Aguas Buenas was carried out by the VA Waste-Aguas Buenas company with a $7.8 million contract that expired on September 30, 2016. However, before that term expired, former mayor Luis Arroyo Chiqués awarded a contract to Waste Collection on February 22, 2016 whose validity would begin in October 2016.

That $14.3 million contract was canceled on March 14 of that year because the Municipal Legislature did not approve it. This despite the fact that the Law of Autonomous Municipalities in force at the granting of the contract, as well as the jurisprudence, do not oblige mayors to have the approval of the Municipal Legislature for this type of contracting.

However, on the same day that contract was rescinded, Arroyo Chiqués gave Waste Collection a new contract for $10.4 million, a smaller amount than the original. That contract would be in force until 2026, but in January 2022, Mayor García Pérez canceled it when the owner of that company, Oscar Santamaría, had already pleaded guilty to bribing other mayors.

Between 2017 and 2019, García Pérez awarded Waste Collection several contracts for debris removal totaling $2.9 million.