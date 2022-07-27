The FBI issues 33 arrest warrants against members of a “violent gang”

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI, in English) together with agents of the Police Bureau and another 200 federal agents who arrived from the United States this morning, they are filling out 33 arrest warrants against members of a criminal organization in the northeast area of ​​the island.

The FBI spokeswoman in Puerto Rico, Limary Cruz Rubiospecified to The new day that by 6:00 am, 26 of the total 33 people who were scheduled to be arrested had already been arrested. At the time of this publication, staff were still serving the missing arrest warrants.

Cruz Rubio explained that the impacted criminal organization has a name related to the residence in which it operates, so, for the moment, said detail has not been shared, nor have the towns where the operation is carried out to prevent any of the criminals from fleeing from the authorities.

“It is a violent gang that operated from the northeast area of ​​the island and to which numerous acts of violence are attributed. Over 200 tactical elements were brought in to carry out this operation effectively and safely,” Cruz Rubio explained by telephone.

The director of the FBI in Puerto Rico, Joseph Gonzalez, explained in a radio interview that most of the arrests were made in Fajardo. He also indicated that the gang was characterized by the sale and transfer of multiple narcotics, including heroin, cocaine and fentanyl. Also, they carried out multiple violent deaths.

“(Those arrested) are attributed several murders during a period when there was a war for the control of points in the eastern area of ​​Puerto Rico”Gonzalez said (Radio Isla 1320).

Meanwhile, the elements Cruz Rubio alluded to are members of tactical teams from other states, such as Florida, Texas and Boston.

“We’re talking about the Hostage Rescue Team, we’re talking about Swat Florida, Swat Texas, Swat Boston. There are a few other Swat teams from different parts of the nation who are collaborating with our Swat. Also, obviously, we have two teams from the Puerto Rico Police,” he mentioned.

“This is part of the commitment that was made to address the problem of violent gangs throughout the entire island,” Cruz Rubio added.

The authorities will offer more details during a press conference to be given at 11:00 am at the offices of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Hato Rey.