Sports

The FC Barcelona ‘presumed’ the visit of Rafa Márquez

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

/

Luxury guest! The FC Barcelona shared through his Twitter account the visit of the team’s former defensive reference: Rafael Marquez. The Kaiser was present inside the facilities of the culé club prior to the duel for The league before him Real Betis.

Rafa Márquez’s visit to Barcelona

Rafael Marquez was with Sergio Busquets and the team coach, Xavi Hernandez during the training of FC Barcelona. Although the reason for the Kaiser’s visit is not known for sure, it was the same club that “showed off” his visit.

“The Kaiser of Mexico”published the blaugrana team together with a photograph of Rafael Marquez being accompanied by the team captain, Sergio Busquets. The Mexican was able to enjoy the training led by his Xavi Hernandezwith whom he shared a dressing room for several years.

A few months ago it was speculated that Rafael Marquez I would go back to FC Barcelona to take over one of the club youth teams. This is due to his great technical and tactical knowledge, added to the excellent relationship he maintains with the club president: Joan Laporta.

However, the reason why the negotiations did not reach a “successful port” is unknown. From the photograph, they have been shot again countless theories about the real reason for the visit of the former captain of the Mexican team to the facilities of FC Barcelona.

Source link

Photo of James James47 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Related Articles

The Miami GP is back after 63 years! History of the F1 Grand Prix

11 mins ago

Gudiño leaves, but Chivas will have the return of another goalkeeper

23 mins ago

‘Javier Aguirre is Mallorca’s main threat’; Karanka says

35 mins ago

Karanka considers Javier Aguirre “Mallorca’s main threat”

59 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button