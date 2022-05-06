The FC Barcelona ‘presumed’ the visit of Rafa Márquez

Midtime Editorial

Luxury guest! The FC Barcelona shared through his Twitter account the visit of the team’s former defensive reference: Rafael Marquez. The Kaiser was present inside the facilities of the culé club prior to the duel for The league before him Real Betis.

Rafa Márquez’s visit to Barcelona

Rafael Marquez was with Sergio Busquets and the team coach, Xavi Hernandez during the training of FC Barcelona. Although the reason for the Kaiser’s visit is not known for sure, it was the same club that “showed off” his visit.

“The Kaiser of Mexico”published the blaugrana team together with a photograph of Rafael Marquez being accompanied by the team captain, Sergio Busquets. The Mexican was able to enjoy the training led by his Xavi Hernandezwith whom he shared a dressing room for several years.

A few months ago it was speculated that Rafael Marquez I would go back to FC Barcelona to take over one of the club youth teams. This is due to his great technical and tactical knowledge, added to the excellent relationship he maintains with the club president: Joan Laporta.

However, the reason why the negotiations did not reach a “successful port” is unknown. From the photograph, they have been shot again countless theories about the real reason for the visit of the former captain of the Mexican team to the facilities of FC Barcelona.