Last Friday, the Federal Communications Commission of the United States has added new companies to its famous black list of entities that represent a “unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States“, and one of the companies that make up this list is the Russian cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab, much better known for its Kaspersky antivirus. This is the first time that a Russian company has been included in said list, which for now was popularly swollen with Chinese companies such as Huawei or Zte, to which the operators China Mobile and China Telecom were added this Friday.

In this way, now any company in the United States You are prohibited from using or purchasing any Kaspersky Lab products or services.a company that on its official website indicates that it is the largest private cybersecurity company in the world, since it protects more than 400 million users and 240,000 companies.

“I am pleased that our national security agencies agree with my assessment that China Mobile and China Telecom appear to meet the threshold necessary to add these entities to our list,” FCC Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel said in a statement. press (PDF). “Their addition, like that of Kaspersky Labs, will help protect our networks from threats posed by Chinese and Russian state-backed entities that seek to engage in espionage and otherwise harm US interests.”

The company, in a statement, showed “disappointed” by the action of the FCC and described it as “a response to the geopolitical climate rather than a comprehensive assessment of the integrity of Kaspersky products and services“.

“Kaspersky will continue to guarantee its partners and customers the quality and integrity of its products,” the company said.

via: Bloomberg