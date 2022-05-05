The FDA approves two therapies with Vonoprazan for the eradication of Helicobacter Pylori

Most people with Helicobacter pylori infection will never have any signs or symptoms.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two vonoprazan-based treatments for Helicobacter pylori infection, which is an oral potassium-competing acid blocker and “the first innovative acid suppressant of a new class of drugs approved in the US in more than 30 years,” the company said in a news release announcing the approval.

“The approval of the Voquezna treatment regimens offers clinicians and patients two therapeutic options that have shown superior eradication rates compared to proton pump inhibitor (PPI)-based lansoprazole triple therapy in the general patient population.” in a pivotal trial,” Terrie Curran, president and CEO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, said in the statement.

“Helicobacter pylori eradication rates continue to decline in part due to antibiotic resistance, inadequate acid suppression and complex treatment regimens, leading to treatment failure and complications for patients,” Curran noted.

“New therapies are needed that have the potential to address the limitations of current treatments and we look forward to bringing these innovative vonoprazan-based treatment options to the millions of Helicobacter Pylori patients in the US,” Curran said.

The approval of the triple therapy fda and dual of vonoprazan was based on the safety and efficacy data from the phase 3 PHALCON-HP trial involving 1046 patients.

The company hopes to launch both products in the third quarter 2022. Both treatment regimens will be supplied in convenient blister packs to help promote compliance.

Helicobacter Pylori

Helicobacter pylori infection occurs when this bacterium infects the stomach. This commonly occurs in childhood. infection by Helicobacter pylori is a cause frequent peptic ulcers and may be present in more than half of the world’s population.

Symptoms

Most of the people with helicobacter infection pylori will never show signs or symptoms. It’s not clear why this happens, but it’s possible that some people are born with a higher resistance to harmful effects of Helicobacter pylori.

When signs and symptoms of Helicobacter pylori infection do occur, they include:

Burning or burning pain in the abdomen

Sharper abdominal pain on an empty stomach

Nausea

loss of appetite

frequent belching

Swelling

unintentional weight loss

The exact way that Helicobacter pylori causes an infection is not yet known. Helicobacter pylori bacteria can be spread from one person to another by direct contact with saliva, vomit, or feces. Helicobacter pylori bacteria can also be transmitted through contaminated food or water.

