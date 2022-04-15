The FDA authorizes the first covid-19 breath test

Rocio Munoz-Ledo

(CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test that detects chemical compounds associated with COVID-19 infection. 19 on breath, the agency said Thursday.

The agency says the InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer, which is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, can be used in medical offices and mobile testing sites. It can give results in less than three minutes.

The system separates and identifies chemical mixtures to detect five compounds associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

A study of the InspectIR Breathalyzer found that it accurately identified over 91% of positive samples and nearly 100% of negative samples. Similar sensitivity was found in another study that focused on the omicron variant of the coronavirus. However, the FDA says that a positive result must be confirmed with a PCR test.

