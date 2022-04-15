Health

The FDA authorizes the first covid-19 breath test

Photo of Zach Zach11 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Rocio Munoz-Ledo

(CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test that detects chemical compounds associated with COVID-19 infection. 19 on breath, the agency said Thursday.

The agency says the InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer, which is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, can be used in medical offices and mobile testing sites. It can give results in less than three minutes.

How to get the free covid-19 tests offered by the US government?

The system separates and identifies chemical mixtures to detect five compounds associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

A study of the InspectIR Breathalyzer found that it accurately identified over 91% of positive samples and nearly 100% of negative samples. Similar sensitivity was found in another study that focused on the omicron variant of the coronavirus. However, the FDA says that a positive result must be confirmed with a PCR test.

Prices of rapid covid-19 tests rise 0:52

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach11 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Related Articles

Covid: 61,555 positive, 133 victims. 15.5% positivity rate – Healthcare

6 mins ago

the walk in the Darsena is completed

18 mins ago

Discontent over the lockdown is growing in Shanghai

30 mins ago

La Jornada – Matilde Valencia: sleeping medicine

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button