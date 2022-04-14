Health

The FDA authorizes the first covid-19 breath test

(CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted an emergency use authorization for the first COVID-19 test that detects chemical compounds associated with COVID-19 infection. 19 on breath, the agency said Thursday.

The agency says the InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer, which is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, can be used in medical offices and mobile testing sites. It can give results in less than three minutes.

How to get the free covid-19 tests offered by the US government?

The system separates and identifies chemical mixtures to detect five compounds associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

A study of the InspectIR Breathalyzer found that it accurately identified over 91% of positive samples and nearly 100% of negative samples. Similar sensitivity was found in another study that focused on the omicron variant of the coronavirus. However, the FDA says that a positive result must be confirmed with a PCR test.

