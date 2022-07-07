The FDA authorizes the sale in pharmacies of Pfizer’s pill Paxlovid against covid | Univision Health News

“Paxlovid is an important treatment and a critical tool in the fight against COVID,” said AMA President Jack Resneck in a statement. “Although most patients who have tested positive will benefit from Paxlovid, it is not for everyone and its prescription requires knowledge of the patient’s medical historyas well as the clinical monitoring of side effects and the follow-up care to determine if the patient is improving, requirements that go far beyond the scope and training of a pharmacist.”