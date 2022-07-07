The FDA authorizes the sale in pharmacies of Pfizer’s pill Paxlovid against covid | Univision Health News
The FDA’s decision, which seeks expedite access to medicine for those who need itremoves limits that restricted health care providers’ ability to prescribe Paxlovid.
“The FDA recognizes the important role that pharmacists have played and continue to play in fighting this pandemic,” Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said in a news release announcing the change. “Since Paxlovid must be taken within five days of the onset of symptomsauthorization for state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe Paxlovid could expand access to timely treatment of some patients who are eligible to receive this drug.
Paxlovid, made by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, is intended to treat mild or moderate cases of covid in people at high risk of serious infection, including hospitalization or death. It is approved for adults and for children 12 years and older who weigh at least 88 pounds.
Patients who test positive for covid-19 should continue to consider the possibility of go first to your regular healthcare provider for a prescription of Paxlovidthe FDA noted.
Community pharmacies that do not yet participate as a treatment trial center can decide whether or how they will offer this service to patients, the FDA added.
Medical community reservations against increased access to Paxlovid
The American Medical Association (AMA) expressed reservations about the FDA’s decision to expand prescribing authority.
“Paxlovid is an important treatment and a critical tool in the fight against COVID,” said AMA President Jack Resneck in a statement. “Although most patients who have tested positive will benefit from Paxlovid, it is not for everyone and its prescription requires knowledge of the patient’s medical historyas well as the clinical monitoring of side effects and the follow-up care to determine if the patient is improving, requirements that go far beyond the scope and training of a pharmacist.”
The president of the AMA reminded that whenever possible, prescription decisions should be made by a doctor who is aware of the patient’s medical history.
Under the new authorization, patients are considered eligible to receive the drug if they belong to the population authorized to obtain it and have a positive rapid antigen test at home or a positive PCR test. The agency added that it is not necessary to confirm a positive home test with a PCR test.
Despite the widespread use of Paxlovid, the paperwork required to obtain it remains extensive.
Necessary present the medical history in electronic or printed format with less than 12 months old, including the most recent lab blood test reports for your state licensed pharmacist to review for kidney or liver problemsaccording to the FDA.
Patients should also provide a list of medications they are taking at the time they get sick, including over-the-counter medications, so the pharmacist can screen for potentially harmful drug interactions.
The pharmacist should refer patients for a clinical evaluation with a physician, advanced practice registered nurse, or physician assistant licensed to prescribe medications if there is insufficient information for the pharmacist to assess patient safety.
Paxlovid is not recommended for patients with severe kidney or liver problems.
Paxlovid is the brand name for Pfizer’s oral antiviral treatment for covid-19. It is made up of two sets of pills that are taken together. Standard treatment with Paxlovid consists of two nirmatrelvir pills and one ritonavir pill twice a day for five days, for a total of 30 pills.
As an antiviral, Paxlovid should be taken as soon as possible after a person becomes ill, and is not for people who have been hospitalized for covid-19.
A Pfizer clinical trial released last year, carried out on some 2,250 people not vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 with at least one risk factor (obesity, hypertension or diabetes) shows that the drug reduces hospitalizations and deaths in this type of illness by 88%. patients. At the time it was reported to be effective against the omicron variant as well.