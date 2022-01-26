The FDA limits the cure for Covid-19. Maybe. how come…

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Jan. 24 that it is restricting the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19, saying data shows that it is “highly unlikely” that such treatments are active against the variant. Omicron, currently the dominant strain in the country.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-created proteins that mimic the natural antibodies the body produces to fight pathogens, of which Coronavirus is now a major one.

The agency has revised its emergency clearance for the two COVID-19 treatments that come from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. Their use is now limited to when the COVID-19 patient is likely to have been infected or exposed to a variant susceptible to these treatments, so physicians need to identify the variant prior to administration, wasting valuable time.

“Since the data shows that these treatments are highly unlikely to be active against the omicron variant, which is circulating at a very high frequency in the United States, these treatments are currently not licensed for use in any state, territory and jurisdiction of the United States, ”the FDA said.

“In the future, if patients in certain geographic regions are likely to be infected or exposed to a susceptible variant to these treatments, the use of these treatments may be authorized in these regions.”

The rationale behind the measure is "to avoid exposing patients to side effects, such as injection site reactions or allergic reactions, which can be potentially serious, from specific therapeutic agents that are not expected to provide benefit to patients who have been infected or exposed to the omicron variant ", said the FDA.

The move was recently recommended by the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Group, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) on December 23, 2021.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who has heavily relied on these therapies in the state of Florida, has asked the Biden administration to revoke this sudden decision to revoke the authorization of monoclonal antibodies. After all these are seen as an essential element of the therapies in Florida.

In a statement from the Florida governor’s office, he seemed furious at this decision, which he believes to be political and unscientific. “Without a shred of clinical data to support this action, Biden forced qualified medical professionals to choose between treating their patients or breaking the law.Said Governor Ron DeSantis.

“This indefensible edict takes treatment out of the hands of medical professionals and will cost some Americans their lives. There are real-world implications for Biden’s medical authoritarianism: Americans’ access to treatment is now subject to the whims of a failing president“.

Indeed, defining the ineffectiveness of these treatments as “Probable” appears a bit weak as a justification, but this is what science from Fauci’s part wants …



