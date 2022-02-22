The ‘fear index’ reflects the stage of ups and downs that the markets are experiencing due to the crisis in Ukraine | Economy

Traders on the New York Stock Exchange. Nicole Pereira (AP)

The markets take a break from the successive waves of covid-19, which in the last two years have tested the patience of investors. The risks, however, continue to hover over the trading floors. Now it is the crisis in Ukraine that is shaking the stock markets, while the central banks’ roadmap to tighten monetary policy and quell galloping inflation remains in the spotlight. Given this context of uncertainty, analysts do not take their eyes off the Index vixalso known as fear indexto see the dimensions of the turbulence that the markets are going through.

This instrument, created in 1993 by the Chicago Board Options Exchange, the largest options market in the United States, is an assessment of the future volatility of the market and varies depending on how much investors are willing to pay to buy options on the US index. S&P 500. The holder of the options has the possibility, but not the obligation, to purchase securities at a fixed price on a certain date. Investors can buy these options, either to speculate on their movements, or to hedge against market fluctuations. In fact, when an investor believes that the market will fall, he often resorts to these financial derivatives to reduce his losses. The higher the index vixthe greater the risk perceived by stockbrokers.

The indicator marked its intraday all-time high in October 2008, after the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers. At that time it reached 89.53 points. On March 16, 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, the fear curve went haywire again, closing at 82.69 points. The coronavirus crisis gave rise to several spikes in correspondence with the waves that followed one another, although the rises were far from the peak recorded when covid broke out.

This Tuesday, the index operates at 29 points, 6% more than the previous close. In this case, as expected, the cause is the boiling crisis in Ukraine. Following Russia’s decision to recognize the breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine and to deploy its troops, tensions are running high. The markets continue to wonder about the effects of the step taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin, while news of military movements continue to arrive from the border. Natalia Aguirre, director of Income Analysis 4, assures that if the geopolitical situation worsens, it is probable that the central banks will not want to add more fuel by tightening their monetary policy. “Of course, energy prices will continue to skyrocket and in that case they would be between two fires,” she adds.

Danger of alarm to investors

The maximum closing peak that the vix reached this year was on January 26 (31.96 points), when the US government estimated that Russia would attack Ukraine in mid-February. So far this year, the index has grown around 80%. For Javier Molina, spokesman for eToro In Spain, although it is a relevant jump, the traffic light has not yet turned red. “This start of 2022 is being complicated. There will not be the complacency that has been seen in previous years, but neither is it a market that is discounting a catastrophe. Each one has to find their best strategies and positions, as indicated by volatility, which draws curves. However, they are not dramatic curves. They are normal in a change of cycle in which we are, with rates that rise and inflation that shoots up, ”he points out.

He knows in depth all the sides of the coin. subscribe

Stephane Michel, director of Fixed Income and Multi-Asset Credit Solutions of the international business of Federated Hermes, points out that with the recovery from covid-19 and the end of lockdowns, the economy is recovering, even with a certain euphoria. “Volatility indicators, such as the index vixhave led the readjustment movement to this inflationary reality, and the credit indices have followed them later”, he points out.

In this Molina agrees, who emphasizes that for several years the expectations in the parks were low movements. Between 2012 and 2018, the index has not passed the 25-point barrier, except at specific moments, which reflected calm in the markets. In contrast, as of 2018, an increase in volatility was noted that continued with the first bars of the pandemic and that began to correct itself as solutions were put on the table. “In the stage of turbulence in which we are now, caution is the key,” warns the expert.

Michel believes that “the question we need to ask ourselves after this dramatic start to 2022 is whether stock markets are now reflecting excessive concern about rate hikes, both in terms of speed and scale. The index certainly suggests that some excess has occurred.” Volatility is contagious very quickly and in a scenario in which stock markets are roller coasters, any unexpected event could alarm investors.