The fear index: what you need to know about the miniseries

The index of fear (in original The Fear Index), the original Sky miniseries making its debut on February 18 on Sky Atlantic (and streaming on Now), is a four-part thriller set in the world of finance with a touch of science fiction and a lot of paranoia. Inspired by the novel of the same name from Robert Harris, the miniseries is the hallucinatory journey of a scientist, Dr. Alex Hoffman, who put his skills at the service of the very rich, developing an artificial intelligence capable of predicting the trend of the financial market with a stellar profit margin. . Josh Harnett is the protagonist of this production set in Switzerland directed by the Irish David Caffrey of Love / Hate, The alienist And Peaky Blinders and scripted by Britons Caroline Bartlett and Paul Andrew Williams of A Confession. Here’s what else to know about The index of fear.

What is it about

Former CERN scientist Alex Hoffman has a perfect existence: he lives in a majestic forty million dollar villa near Geneva and owns Hoffmann Investment Technologies with partner Hugo, with whom created an artificial intelligence, Vixal-4 (from Vix, the stock market volatility expectation index) capable of predicting, calculating and exploiting investors’ feelings – fear and stress – towards market risks to obtain galactic gains. However, a series of inexplicable events undermine the protagonist’s sanity, turning his existence and that of his loved ones into a nightmare and pointing to the Ai created by Hoffman as a possible culprit.

Who is the author of the novel, Robert Harris

Robert Harris, British television journalist and novelist, published The index of fear in 2012. His debut in the world of fiction was with the crime fiction Fatherland in 1992, aukronia in which the Nazis had won the Second World War which later became a film. His second bestseller was the 1995 novel Enigma (from this the film with Tom Hollander, Dougray Scott and Kate Winslet was made), while his 1998 work, Archangel, was adapted into the BBC miniseries starring Daniel Craig. Harris usually prefers historical fiction (he is also the book that inspired the high-budget Netflix original film Munich – The Edge of War with Jeremy Irons). With The index of fear, instead, Harris ventured into uncharted territories by creating a financial thriller and a science-fiction story, this time earning a televised transposition.

Who is the protagonist, Alex Hoffman / Josh Harnett

As mentioned, the lead role went to Josh Harnettseen in cinemas in blockbusters such as Pearl Harbor And Black Hawk Down and in the author Virgin suicides. For followers of the small screen, the American actor is the feral Ethan Chandler of the gothic series Penny Dreadful. Harnett described his character as a Contemporary Frankenstein who lets himself be taken by the delusions of omnipotence giving life to a creature that escapes his control and then realizes that his creation must be destroyed or it will destroy him. Unlike Hugo, Hoffman’s aim is not to accumulate wealth, he is a computer genius interested in developing his ideas of him. He does not like being in society and leaves the management of customer relations to his partner Hugo, but is forced to get involved in the first person when someone targets him.

Who are the other characters

A handful of figures revolve around the controversial computer scientist Hoffman, starting with Arsher Ali (Doctor Who, Line of Duty), interpreter of the arrivalist Hugo Quarry (the “Gordon Gecko of Geneva”, as his interpreter defined him), Hoffman’s best friend as well as his partner in the founding and management of Hoffmann Investment Technologies who must decide whether to remain on the side of the latter or prioritize profit. In the role of the cultured artist wife of Alex Gabby there is Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), while in those of the good detective Leclerc for the first time grappling with an exciting case – the mysterious intrusion into the Hoffman home – there is the French actor Grégory Montel from Call My Agent. It will be up to him to pronounce the most emblematic phrase of the series: “For me, family, health and a glass of wine with friends are enough to be happy, I feel sorry for those who cannot be satisfied and ruin their lives by looking for impossible things”.

Why look at The Fear Index

The original Sky miniseries is destined to attract two audiences in particular: the first is that lover of action. The series starts out as a financial drama but soon, in the aftermath of the intrusion into the Hoffman house, it turns into a thriller in which the protagonist faces mysterious threats, attacks, conspiracies and the attacks of someone who wants to make him look crazy. The four episodes are punctuated by explosions, car chases at high speed and other heart-pounding sequences. The show also targets science fiction-loving viewers, especially the evil artificial intelligences which is the parent of the Hal 9000 of 2001: A Space Odyssey.