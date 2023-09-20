The fear of being a food deliveryman in Mexico and having your motorcycle stolen while doing your job.

Uber delivery man is delivering. (Getty Images)

Delivery workers in the city of Toluca, in the State of Mexico, are facing a problem that directly threatens their way of working and their physical integrity. Last weekend, as reported, various delivery service providers such as DiDi, Rappi and Uber Eats They faced theft of seven motorcycles. And when one of them protested against handing over his vehicle, he was shot. The manner in which the robberies were carried out makes it clear that they were well-planned.

Even the group of criminals has a nickname among the delivery people: “Motormouse.” Fed up with the situation, and with no authorities doing anything to guarantee their safety at work, drivers took to the streets of Mexico to protest. ,They are often stealing our motorcycles“We ask, in some way, that the authorities do something so that we can work comfortably because we are platform distributors,” explained Cristian Joseph Lopez of El Financiero.

Uber delivery drivers in the center of Merida, Yucatán, in February 2022. (Artur Vidak/Nurfoto via Getty Images)

Some of the areas where the highest number of robberies have been recorded are as follows: San Pedro Totoltepec, La Crespa, Santa María Totoltepec, Boulevard Aeropuerto, San Mateo Atenco, San Andrés Cuexcontitlan and San Cristóbal Huichochitlan. Municipal President of Toluca, raymundo martinez He told El Financiero that they have worked to remove from circulation motorcycles that possibly have ties to organized crime: about 1,300 units. However, he did not answer how many people have been arrested for this crime or what kind of response they expect.

“The authorities have always been told where the rats are and they haven’t given us any answers, between Saturday and Sunday we had six motorcycles stolen, we are fed up and a colleague got injured by a gunshot and this has cost more than 1,500 More colleagues have been affected work on the platforms”, complained Ernesto, another worker of these delivery applications for the same medium. In protest, delivery drivers blocked the circulation of Paseo Tolocan.

The victims are fully aware of how the thieves act. Generally, they travel around on a motorcycle carrying two people. They then identify a delivery person and wait for the right time. Due to the logic of their work, drivers must constantly look at their cell phones, so when they do, The thieves took advantage of the opportunity to stop them and snatch their vehicle. Which is driven by the second crew member of the first motorcycle. In this way they migrate together.

Rappi delivery person in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo on a Saturday in November 2021. (Artur Vidak/Nurfoto via Getty Images)

This topic highlights the already difficult situation facing application distributors. Only in 2021 did IMSS open the opportunity to receive social security for the amount of 40 pesos per day, which is to be covered by their expenses and not by the money of the employing companies., As is known, there are risks of accidents. At the same time, these applications have also started the debate regarding retirement and superannuation. When cases involving elderly delivery drivers have gone viral, the popular thought has been one: They should not work at that age, but should take respectable retirement.

Unfortunately, in Mexico this reality seems far away and the only remaining option is to become a delivery driver, Because many times they get job opportunities only in these applications. And besides this they have to face all the complications arising from the environment. Like this case, in which they are not able to do their work freely. Even if it is just a robbery, it would be worthy of outrage and demands for solutions. Now, with seven robberies and one injury in a single weekend, the problem is more than obvious.

