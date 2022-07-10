the fear of rejection that affects mostly women

Psychologist Dan Kiley first used the expression complex or wendy’s syndrome in 1984. She coined the term to describe those people, the vast majority of whom are women, who act in a maternal way towards the people they love the most (partner, children and/or friends), with need to satisfy them and forgetting herself.

With this attitude, it provokes in others the liberation of assuming their own responsibilities.

Wendy, the Disney character, was the caretaker of the children of the country of ‘Neverland’ and made decisions for all of them to ensure their well-being.

An attitude that collided with the opposite, embodied in the representation of someone who refused to grow up. Peter Pan dreamed, he lived in a fantasy world in which he did not take any risks and turned Wendy’s hard work into his own triumphs.

Causes

Education, the attribution of care to women as a historical role, the fear of not being accepted and personality traits are some of the factors that combined with each other can cause Wendy’s Syndrome.

low self esteem It is a very present cause in the problems of women. Those who have a lower than reality concept of themselves have the sword of Damocles permanently over their emotional well-being. If the need to be loved is added to self-esteem problems, Wendy syndrome becomes more than just a possibility.

Fear of rejection or abandonment it subjects these people to the wishes of others, taking on themselves the responsibilities of their loved ones.

The correspondence wait is a constant. Wendy’s dedication is not as generous as it may seem, but rather responds to her need for affection and acceptance. Servility arises from her fear of not being loved.

emotional codependency It is usually present in cases of people with this complex. Frequently, mothers who suffer from it have children with Peter Pan syndrome.

Cultural influences and childhood experiences are decisive. The education of women extolling their role as caregivers and responsible for the coordination or performance of domestic or family matters has been a constant and sometimes continues to be so.

In a high number of women affected by Wendy’s syndrome, situations or sensations of abandonment in the family or rejection of the environment during childhood have been observed.

Symptoms

People with this complex have some or all of these characteristics.

They permanently avoid conflict and the anger of those around them.

They have a high dependence on social acceptance.

Although they do not usually recognize it, they feel essential.

They usually have mood disturbances due to lack of attention.

They assume maternal roles not only overprotective with their children, but also with their friends and their partner.

They constantly seek to be the cause of the happiness of others, sometimes pleasing them with excessive servility.

They assume the responsibilities of others as their own.

They justify renunciation – and even more intense terms like ‘sacrifice’ – in love.

They continually apologize for not having done something right even if it exceeds the limits of their responsibility.

To do

People affected by these problems usually Go to the specialist’s office on your own initiative.

That is therefore the second because the first is to be aware that something is wrong and make the decision to ask for help.

In almost all consultations with specialists, therapies are applied to to learn to ‘say no’, with training for the person in their interpersonal skills to set limits and delegate tasks.

I also know will work the fear of rejection, the irrational fear of being abandoned and low self-esteem, looking for tools that deal with this problem, which can even lead to psychosomatic illnesses.

