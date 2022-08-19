News

The fear of women in the only country in the European Union where abortion is illegal

Photo of Zach Zach44 mins ago
0 27 5 minutes read

  • Jessica Parker and Sira Thierij
  • BBC News, Malta

Woman sitting on a bed looking out the window

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Pro-abortion activists believe that more and more women are buying abortion pills online to end their pregnancies.

Alone, sitting in the bathroom of her family home, Maria secretly Googles abortion information on her phone.

Maria, who prefers to keep her real name anonymous, has just found out that she is pregnant.

“I was scared,” he confesses.

“I didn’t know how the police would act. I thought maybe they were looking for people who googled the word abortion. Obviously, you get paranoid and your thoughts go in all directions.”

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach44 mins ago
0 27 5 minutes read

Related Articles

Drought and extreme heat hit the world’s three largest economies at the same time

11 mins ago

Priest sends message to Abinader’s political opposition

22 mins ago

The judge leans towards the partial publication of the statement that justified the search of Trump | International

33 mins ago

Japan wants young people to drink more alcohol

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button