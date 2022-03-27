The fearsome Calín is Dominican

The Dominican Republic learned this Saturday about the arrest in Portugal from Creole Charles Julius Matos Monterobetter known as “the fearsome Calin”, accused of drug trafficking and other crimes.

Although the name is unfamiliar to Dominicans, the truth is that for the Creole police and judicial authorities it is well known, since Matos Montero He has a long criminal record, both in the national territory and in foreign waters.

According to what was reported by the Spanish police, “the fearsome Calin” led an organization accused of introducing cocaine to that European country. He was arrested when he was about to flee from Portugal to Quisqueya.

According to international media, the police operation against Matos Montero culminated in numerous searches in several Spanish cities, in which they were intervened 83 kilos of cocaine, 28 telephone terminals, a revolver, seven vehicles, two scales and various documentation, among other effects.

criminal history

Matos Montero is indicated as supposed contact of the posters from Medellin and the gulf in Mexico.

In 2003 “the fearsome Calin” had arrived in the country deported from United States after serving a year in prison.

He was also accused of the death of José Lenin Matos y Matos (Hansel), which occurred on May 28, 2011, in the municipal district of Canoa, Barahona, during the patron saint festivities. In addition, the shooting death of Nilvio Ramírez Matos is attributed to him on September 29 of that same year in Tamayo, Bahoruco province.

In May 2013 “the fearsome Calin” was brought to justice on charges of the murder of Deuris Manuel Quezada Garcia, in the community of El Higüito, on January 8, 2009, where Milenio de la Cruz and Belarminio Reyes were also shot.

Despite these accusations, in July 2013, the Barahona Investigating Judge released him and filed the file.

The following year, in 2014, Matos Montero was arrested for the death of Oscar González Matos, when allegedly, together with José Francisco González, known as “Jaimito” and other people, he shot at the residence of the director of the Municipal Board Tamayo Edgar Ramírez, aboard the vehicles Toyota Prado, plate G145936, wine red and Toyota Land Cruiser, plate G255084, blue.