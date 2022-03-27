“The fearsome Calín” was arrested in the DR for homicides more than eight years ago

Carlos Julio Matos Montero, known as “the fearsome Calín”, arrested last Friday in Spain for allegedly leading a network that trafficked cocaine to that country, was imprisoned in the Dominican Republic several years ago after being identified as the author of at least three homicides .

According to records from the LISTÍN DIARIO, since then Matos Montero has been linked to drug trafficking.

According to these publications, “the fearsome Calín” had been required by the Dominican justice system since 2011, being caught in early May 2013 at the intersection of Jacobo Majluta and República de Colombia avenues, in Santo Domingo.

In that occasion was arrested for the death of Nilvio Matos and José Lenín Matos, whom he allegedly killed in separate events, one that occurred in the Tamayo municipality, Bahoruco province; and the other in the Canoa municipal district, Barahona, respectively.

Several months later, Matos Montero was ordered to serve preventive detention as a coercive measure by the court of First Instance of the Bahoruco province, after being related to another homicide .

It was about Oscar González Matoskilled in a shootout on Saturday, February 16, 2014, near the residence of the then head of the municipal district of Monserrat, in Tamayo, whom Matos Montero and his companions, according to prosecutors, tried to kill by shooting at the house.

In this case, “Calín” was arrested at the Parador “Cruce de Ocoa” when he tried to escape police persecution.

There is no record of the circumstances under which he was released after these accusations.

drug trafficking

Matos Montero was arrested in a joint operation between the authorities of Spain and Portugal, while trying to flee to the Dominican Republic.

This according to what is established in the report of the Spanish Police, where they reported that in total they captured 15 people, dismantling in the process an organization accused of introducing cocaine into that nation.

Similarly, they indicated that The “terrible Calín” was investigated since 2019as allegedly responsible for introducing forty kilos of cocaine into Spain through the Madrid airport.

This police operation consisted of numerous searches in several Spanish cities, where They confiscated about 83 kilos of cocaine28 telephone terminals, a revolver, seven vehicles, two scales and numerous documents, among other assets.