The feast of the “Seas” | The Journal of Quebec





Faced with the astounding success of last year, Fondation Élan (in support of IRDPQ users) is doing it again by presenting Sea Day for a second time, a delicious seafood feast just in time for Mother’s Day. Each Marine Feast includes four very generously sized lobsters, cooked in seawater as soon as they come out, a shellfish bisque with black truffle oil, an Asian-style salmon tartare, prawn rillettes with dill, a selection of white wine and microbrewery beers. Also, other succulent recipes from the restaurant Le Quarante 7, such as a seafood linguine dish and, as a finale, to prolong and enhance the whole thing, a decadent dessert crowned with a $40 gift certificate from Le Quarante 7. Seafood Feasts will be available for pick-up at the Le Quarante 7 restaurant dock on Saturday, May 7, in the morning. Quantities are limited.

► Order online on the Foundation’s website: foundationelan.com.

Help appreciated





Camp Kéno, a non-profit organization that has believed in the potential of young people for more than 55 years and which is recognized as a leader in programs contributing to the development and leadership of young people aged 4 to 21, received, on 24 last March, financial assistance of $25,000 from the Club Lions Sillery Ste-Foy Québec. Pictured from left to right: Patrice Bironpresident of the Lions Club; Alexandre Meca and Francois PoulinLion members; Rejean Roy, general manager of Camp Kéno; Danielle Gauthier, from Camp Kéno and the Lions Alexander Lambert and Alexander Granier.

In memory





On April 15, 2019, around 4:50 p.m. (Paris time), a violent fire broke out in Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, a jewel of Gothic art and emblem of the French capital. Four hundred firefighters struggle to try to contain the fire as quickly as possible. Around 5:50 p.m., the spire of the cathedral, one of the symbols of Paris with its 93 meters in height, collapsed.

