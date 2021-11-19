The feat of Wolfsburg marks the change of pace at Juve. Now a protagonist also in Europe

A real undertaking. There are no other words to describe the Juventus Women’s victory last night at Wolfsburg, one of the strongest teams of the last decade, the only one capable of keeping up with the powerful Lyon and questioning its continental dominance. Few at the time of the group stage draw would have hoped to be able to compete on an equal footing with the Germans, despite the fact that they are experiencing a transition period, let alone go and beat them at home. But it happened and this gives the sense of the feat accomplished by the black and white girls.

That this Juve was different from the one seen in previous years in Europe was understood right away, in the preliminary matches to qualify for the group stage (new for this edition) which represented the goal of the Juventus club. In fact, Montemurro’s team appeared from the first continental matches to be a more mature and experienced team than in the past, more cynical: 19 goals scored, only one conceded in the first three matches of the season. A growth glimpsed in the past season against Lyon and which has materialized this season with the team taking the field with a different awareness, that of being able to really play with everyone on an equal footing and openly, without awe.

A mental growth from a group that continues to dominate almost without rivals in Italy and that has understood that it can do better even outside the borders, a group of girls at the peak of their competitive career, protagonists with the jersey of their respective national teams, which certify the growth of the Italian movement and which will be able to drive all the other teams towards an overall growth that can reduce the gap, which still exists, let’s not forget it, with other European realities.

In this undertaking there is certainly also the hand of the technician Joe Montemurro, arrived precisely to give a European dimension to the team, which is knowing how to make the most of its players by making everyone feel part of the team’s successes thanks to a well-balanced turnover that has so far allowed him to excel both in the Championship and in the Champions League.

The victory of Wolfsburg, in addition to projecting Juventus towards the next round, is probably the highest point reached by the bianconere in their history, but it must also be the starting point for a new chapter that will finally see them as protagonists in Europe. A great team victory, which knows how to suffer when needed and hit as soon as it gets the chance with that cynicism that is typical of winning and self-confident teams.