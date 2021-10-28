the feature films so unsuccessful that they were withdrawn from theaters

Bad movies, so bad, not to have held up an entire projection window in the theaters. Considering how much effort and work goes into the release of a film it seems almost unbelievable, yet there have been titles for which a sad retirement seemed the cheapest or most advantageous option in terms of image. It didn’t just happen to obscure films b-movie, but also at the very best of Hollywood: remember Lilies, the film that brought i Bennifer? It lasted three weeks in theaters and lost tens and tens of millions of dollars. He also fell into the net Johnny Depp, as talented as not always focused on career choices: Mortdecai, withdrawn after 4 weeks, is the most striking example. What about the film “autobiography” by Mariah Carey: Glitter a colossal flop both in terms of box office and critics, which left no way out for the famous singer. In our gallery, you can find 10 bad and unsuccessful films, enough to be withdrawn from theaters.

