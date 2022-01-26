The February update for Google Pixel 6 will arrive on all devices

In a more unique than rare event, Google, during the month of December, announced the postponement of the update to the first month of 2022 to solve all the bugs that plagued the Pixel 6 series: the latest information published on the net, however, reveals that The February update for the Google Pixel 6 will also arrive on the same day for all other compatible Pixel devices.

Confirmation of the return to normal was somehow unveiled by the Canadian telephone operator I trust which, as you can see in the image below, indicates the arrival of the SMR (Security Maintenance Release) update for the February 7th – the first Monday of the month.

Furthermore, the update table clearly shows that it will be available for all Google Pixel smartphones from the 3a model up to the 6 Pro model, without any kind of distinction. This is undoubtedly good news for Google that certainly needs a return to the old routines also to push the sales of the new series of high-end smartphones.

Staying on the subject of Google smartphones, in the past few hours important rumors have been published about the specifications of the long-awaited Google Pixel 6a mid-range and the probable launch price of Google Pixel Notepad, the first foldable of the Mountain View giant.