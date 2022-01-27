The Fed leaves rates unchanged but warns: “From March possible increase. The economy no longer needs strong support”





The US central bank has announced, as expected, that it is ready to start increase the interest rates from March, a fundamental step to reverse the expansionary policies of the pandemic era that fueled employment and growth but they also have intensified inflation. From spring, therefore, the streets of Fed And ECB they will split, with the latter having guaranteed that it will continue on the path of accommodative policy even if from March it will stop the additional program of purchase of securities put in place for the Covid emergency. In the last few trading sessions there had been a certain nervousness on the markets, especially on Wall Street, given that only two weeks ago it was assumed that the Fed could further accelerate the return to normal (the so-called tapering) or immediately decide on a first rate hike.

At the press conference, the president of the US central bank Jerome Powell reiterated that controlling inflation is inherently vital to a strong job market. For the Fed’s number one, “the best thing we can do to support the continuing progress of the labor market is to promote a long one expansion, and this will require price stability ”. “With a’inflation well above 2 per cent and a strong labor market, the Fed expects that it will soon be appropriate to raise interest rates ”, reads the note from the FOMC Committee, the operating arm of the Federal Reserve. For the Fed, the path of the economy continues to depend on the price of the virus. Progress is expected in the vaccinations and easing of constraints will support the recovery of economic activity and employment, as well as a reduction in inflation. However – is the warning – risks remain for the economic prospects, which also depend on the new ones variants.

The FOMC Committee also agreed to continue to reduce the monthly pace of net purchases of Treasury securities, completing them in March. The ongoing purchases and holdings of securities, the press release underlines, will continue to promote the smooth functioning of the market and accommodating financial conditions, thus supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses.

Now the markets are already looking to March, that is, at the intentions of President Powell regarding the meeting to be held in that month, for which the majority of analysts foresee a monetary tightening with a strong probability. This is also what emerges from the survey dedicated to the Fed’s next moves launched by Cnbc, the Cnbc Survey. Analysts surveyed estimate on average 3.5 monetary squeeze over the course of 2022: an answer that highlights the doubt that the increases could end up being even four this year, as the economists of Goldman Sachs in their baseline scenario, not excluding, among other things, the risk that there could be more interventions; something that number one of JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon, gives almost for sure. By raising rates, the Fed will bet it can slow inflation without weakening the economy too much.